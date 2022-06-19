Bulldogs v Wests Tigers: Morrin set to debut; Doueihi ready to go

With Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr running amok out wide and Tevita Pangai jnr on a mission in the middle, the Bulldogs stormed to their third win of the season and gave hope for better things to come in the run home.

Interim coach Mick Potter has had his first taste of success after four games at the helm while his counterpart Brett Kimmorley will look to open his account in his second game at the helm.

The Tigers have lost five of their past six and conceded 180 points in the process so a defensive reset is required if they are to contain a Bulldogs side brimming with confidence.

The Rundown

Team news

Bulldogs: Corey Waddell comes into the starting side with Raymond Faitala-Mariner set to come off the bench. Chris Patolo will miss the match after suffering a head knock in the win over Parramatta so Kurtis Morrin joins the bench for his NRL debut. Englishman Luke Thompson remains sidelined as he struggles with the effects of concussion while Ava Seumanufagai has not been named after withdrawing from Monday's game with a calf injury.

Wests Tigers: Alex Twal will start at prop with captain James Tamou moving to the bench. Adam Doueihi makes his long awaited return from a knee reconstruction on the interchange bench in a huge boost for the Tigers. Asu Kepaoa takes the place of the suspended Brent Naden in the centres.

Key match-up

Matt Burton v Luke Brooks: The Bulldogs haven't had a lot to smile about this season but the form of their No.6 has been a massive positive. Burton's kicking game was on song at Accor Stadium on Sunday as he set up tries with pinpioint grubbers and cross field kicks and tormented Parra's back three with his trademark spiral bombs. Brooks continues to try hard in tandem with Jackson Hastings but he needs his pack to get on the front foot and lay a platform if he's to add to his tally of five try assists and spark a Tigers revival.

Stat Attack

Sunday's stunning upset of the Eels was just the third time in the past four years that the Bulldogs have scored 30 points or more. In round 25, 2019 they beat the Broncos 30-14 and in round 25 last year they piled on 38 points in a shutout of Wests Tigers.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story