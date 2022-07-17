Bulldogs v Rabbitohs: Casey replaces Schoupp; Cook, Murray out

After giving the Panthers a run for their money in round 13 the Bulldogs stunned the Eels in round 14 and beat the Tigers the following week before going toe to toe with the Sharks in atrocious conditions at CommBank Stadium in a creditable 12-point loss.

The Rabbitohs sit seventh after overcoming the loss of a number of key players to down Newcastle, but with games against the Storm, Sharks, Eels, Panthers and Cowboys to come, they can't afford any slip-ups against lower ranked opponents.

With Latrell Mitchell hitting top gear and Cody Walker in hot form last year's grand finalists are capable of getting on a run and mounting a serious challenge for the title.

The Rundown

Team news

Bulldogs: The Bulldogs will be without centre Aaron Schoupp after he tested positive to COVID on Wednesday. He is replaced by Declan Casey, who himself returns from a concussion suffered on debut against the Sharks. Five-eighth Matt Burton has been named to back up after Origin III. Tevita Pangai jnr suffered an ankle injury against the Sharks in Round 16 but is good to go. Braidon Burns returns in the centres for his first game since Round 6.

Rabbitohs: Origin reps Cameron Murray (head knock) and Damien Cook (rested) have come out of the side and will be replaced by Davvy Moale and Siliva Havili. Former Rooster Daniel Suluka-Fifita has been added to the bench in his second game for the club.

Alex Johnston (quad) and Mark Nicholls (head knock) are back after missing the Newcastle game so Richie Kennar drops out and Kodi Nikorima goes back to the bench. Halfback Lachlan Ilias (head knock) has been named and will be monitored through the week.

Key match-up

Matt Burton vs Latrell Mitchell: They won't match up directly but the Bunnies superstar can expect to be peppered by Burton's towering bombs all evening with a hungry pack of chasers bearing down on him. If Mitchell can defuse the bombs and get the Rabbitohs' sets started with some trademark charges then Jason Demetriou's men will be awfully hard to contain. If Burton gets the better of the duel and his partnership with Josh Addo-Carr continues to flourish then the Dogs could well be on track for an upset.

Stat Attack

Rabbitohs No.6 Cody Walker has found his groove in the past fortnight with 558 kicking metres, four try assists, two tries a couple of tackle breaks, relishing the return of Latrell Mitchell on the left edge. With 14 try assists and 14 line break assists for the season, Walker has well and truly stepped up to the plate after the departure of Adam Reynolds to Brisbane.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story