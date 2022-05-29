Bulldogs v Dragons: Addo-Carr good to go; McCullough returns

In the last four meetings between these sides the Bulldogs have come away with two wins, including a thumping 28-6 victory at Accor Stadium in round 14 last year when Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson ran riot through the middle.

The forwards will again hold the key if Canterbury are to turn their fortunes around and hand interim coach Mick Potter his first victory on what is sure to be an emotional day back at Belmore Sports Ground.

The Dragons got the job done despite some shaky moments against the Warriors and have a good opportunity to build some momentum heading into the mid-season bye.

The Rundown

Team news

Bulldogs: Flyer Josh Addo-Carr is back after missing last week's game due to illness with Jayden Okunbor making way. Corey Waddell returns from a head knock in the back row so Joe Stimson drops to 18th man. No changes on Saturday when the squad was reduced.

Dragons: Mikaele Ravalawa dropped out on Saturday with a hamstring injury and his place is taken by Tautau Moga. Veteran hooker Andrew McCullough will make an early return from a thumb injury via the bench so Jayden Sullivan drops out. Cody Ramsey's recent form looks to have secured him the No.1 jersey for the remainder of the season.

Key match-up

Tevita Pangai jnr v Tariq Sims: With the Bulldogs going nowhere at half-time it was Pangai who exploded into action against the Tigers, making 140 metres from 15 hit-ups to drag his team back into the contest. Sims came up big for the Red V as they clung to a six-point lead late in their clash with the Warriors, finding the energy to get across in cover and take Adam Pompey into touch to defuse a dangerous situation. Both men possess a fierce will to win and leave nothing in the tank as they seek to inspire those around them.

Stat Attack

Jeremy Marshall-King has racked up 38 tackles per game this season, continually putting his body on the line to stop opposing big men in their tracks. Leading the way for the Dragons in the defensive department is Jack de Belin with 368 tackles at 33 per match.

