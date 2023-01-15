Building stronger ties through sports

Albanese made this assurance when addressing Parliament last Thursday in Port Moresby.

Albanese said whether it is rugby league, or cricket with the Barras and the Lewas, or the work being done here by the AFL, sport is a genuine and powerful way of building strong and lasting ties between our peoples, at a code and club and community and family level.

“And the same is true for education and art and cultural exchange. My government will continue to support programs that deepen understanding and strengthen connections between Australians and the people of Papua New Guinea. Because at the heart of our two nations’ friendship is that sense of respect and connection between equals,” said PM Albanese.

Meantime, Prime Minister James Marape in response said PNG will first need to fine-tune some of its issues pertaining to the relationship of the two countries.

He said, “Issues like immigration and visa, educational and work opportunities, commerce trade and investments including export of our products, sports development including NRL Bid, access to soft credit and grant facilities, support for our law and justice sector including police, military exchanges, public service work exchange programs, alignment of Australian aid programs to our country’s development priorities and others will be on our meeting agendas.”