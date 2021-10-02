Brothers, Panthers Out To Claim Title

Brothers club have capped of a very good season with all grades qualifying for the grand final. In the U20 Brothers will play Kokopo Muruks, while in the women’s division Brothers (Sisters) take on Panthers.

Tomorrow’s grand final showdown between Brothers and Panthers is excepted to go down to the wire as both teams have capped off a good season.

Brothers, despite losing once to Kokopo Muruks during the regular season have been consistent throughout and looks good to retain the title, which they last won in 2019.

The brethrens have been quite dominant over the past three years having benefitted from the schools academy program with the likes of young Nathan Tente and Kevin Aigilo coming out of the Gurias system.

They will be led by veteran Wesley Totori and Nelson Aufi to set the platform for Brothers backline in Agilo and speedster Ignasius Berry on the wing.

Brothers success this year is attributed to good game structure and their consistency both in attack and defense.

Panthers on the other end will be fresh going into the contest after they beat Muruks in the elimination last week for the right to meet Brothers in the decider.

They will be relying on young halfback Elias Selu, Maels and Kelly Lyen for the young Panthers outfit.

Defense has been a big issue for many teams this season especially against Brothers and if Panthers don’t step up the score could blow out.

In the U20, Brothers remain undefeated throughout the season and might just find their match tomorrow, when they face an equally fit Muruks outfit who have been consistent this season as well.

Kokopo City Rugby League Administrator, Mellie Tamlik meanwhile said after the grand final they will stage the NGI Confederate Trials which will feature Bougainville, West New Britain, New Ireland and host ENB.