Brothers edge Nova to lead comp

It was a back-and-forth game in which both sides scored the same number of tries; the young Nova side scraped and fought hard against a bigger and more powerful Brothers pack.

Both teams had the fans on the edge of their seats, until the final whistle. In the end, it was the Brothers' experience with the boot that took them over the line, as they converted three of their four tries compared to Nova's two.

The Kramer Ausenco Brothers now lead the Capital Rugby Union premier division table on 10 points, after their weekend victory.