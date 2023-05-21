Brooks steers Tigers to record win in 200th game

Watched on by family, friends and former team-mates, including Mitchell Moses and Josh Reynolds, Brooks was at his attacking best; running 213 metres with the ball and laying on two tries as Wests Tigers romped to their third win in four weeks.

The win was the first in the history of Wests Tigers or the 1908 foundation clubs who formed the joint venture in 2000, Balmain or Western Suburbs, in which they had scored 66 points.

The 48-point margin was also the heaviest defeat by a Cowboys team since North Queensland joined the premiership in 1995.

Fans in the stand and on the Wayne Pearce Hill, where they gathered to watch the scoreboard attendant change the numbers after the Tigers racked up 11 tries, chanted Brooks' name.

"It feels good, especially after the last few weeks where we have struggled to score points," Brooks told Fox Sports. "To come out here today and score 66 points is pretty good.

"It didn't really hit me how big an achievement it was [to play 200 games] until yesterday at the captain's run when I had my family and they presented the jersey.

"It got me thinking about how lucky I have been to play 200 games, not too many people get to do that.

"We wanted to repay the crowd here at Leichhardt, our last few performances here haven't been up to scratch but they always turn up."

The Tigers earned a standing ovation at halftime after giving the Leichhardt Oval faithful plenty to cheer almost from the outset, with hooker Api Koroisau putting prop Stefano Utoikamanu over for the opening try in just the sixth minute.

Brooks bought the fans to their feet when he broke into the clear in the next set of tackles and the star halfback then combined with five-eighth Brandon Wakeham to send winger Junior Tupou over just four minutes later.

It was all one way traffic as David Nofoaluma crossed in the 18th movement after a movement which involved seven Tigers players before the veteran winger raced away for his 98th try for the club.

The Cowboys had one tackle inside the Tigers 20-metre zone in the entire first half and it resulted in a 24th minute try to winger Kyle Feldt after an overhead pass from fullback Scott Drinkwater.

However, normal service was resumed before just before halftime when Brooks kicked ahead and rookie fullback Jahream Bula swooped on a fumble by Feldt to score his first NRL try and give the Tigers a 24-6 lead.

Cheered from the field by their fans, the Tigers began the second half in similar fashion to the first, with Fonua Pole storming over to score in the 44th minute after Koroisau performed a run around move with Alex Twal near the Cowboys line.

Tupou then created his second try from nothing as he ran through the North Queensland defence to score four minutes later.

The Cowboys hit back when former Tiger Luciano Leilua, playing his first match of the season, leapt high to latch onto a Drinkwater kick and score in the 55th minute.

Drinkwater produced a third try assist after putting Kangaroos forward Reuben Cotter over in the 62nd minute but hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished when Starford To'a scored the first of his two tries five minutes later.

To'a, who outplayed his higher profile opposite Valentine Holmes, crossed again just two minutes later and the Tigers surpassed the 50 points mark when Koroisau put Joe Ofahengaue over in the 70th minute.

Nofoaluma then moved to within one try off his century when he scored in the 73rd minute and Koroisau's conversion bought up the 60-points mark for the first time in Wests Tigers history.

Match snapshot

Wests Tigers centre Starford To'a scored two tries, produced a try assist, five line-breaks and 15 tackle breaks in 14 runs of the ball.

The Cowboys missed 54 tackles.

Brooks became the fifth Wests Tigers player to reach the milestone of 200 NRL matches.

To'a played his 50th NRL match.

Wests Tigers have now won three of their past 10 games at Leichhardt Oval.

David Nofoaluma has scored nine tries in his past 10 games at Leichhardt Oval.

Nofoaluma is just one try away from becoming the first Wests Tigers players to score 100 following a double against the Cowboys.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt has scored seven tries in his past seven games.

Play of the game

Junior Tupou showed why the Tigers were so keen to lure him back to rugby league from the Brumbies when he beat Cowboys defenders to power his way over for a 49th minute try that sealed the home side's win.

What they said

“Very disappointing, very tough to watch. Probably the worst performance we’ve had as a team since I’ve been at the club. We had everything to play for and we were beaten in all parts of the game across all parts of the field. We have to turn around again and turn around fast. Hopefully Jase (Jason Taumalolo) is back, Griffin will be back next week.” - Cowboys coach Todd Payten

"Skipper lead by example, everyone did their job, we defended really well. You don’t expect those games, you don’t expect a win with a score like that and you certainly hope you don’t cop one of those which we have in the past, but I’ll take the win. We’ve got a bye and then we’ll get our heads stuck in to the next game." - Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens.

"It’s pretty crazy to think in my 200th game we can put on a performance like this. I’d like to thank the boys for putting on a performance like that. It was pretty unbelievable, everyone had a great game and for the club for making it a special week." - Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks

What's next

The Cowboys return to Sydney on Friday night to take on the Eels at CommBank Stadium, while the Tigers have a bye before hosting the Raiders at Campbelltown Stadium on June 2.

Tongan superstar Jason Taumololo is expected to be back on deck for North Queensland next week, along with Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (head knock), who was replaced by Riley Price on the bench against the Tigers.

Star centre Brent Naden will be available for the Tigers' next match after completing his suspension against the Cowboys.

