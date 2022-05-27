Broncos v Titans: Mam gets another run; Fifita back on deck

Even without chief playmaker Adam Reynolds the Broncos still got the job done in style in Newcastle to make it five wins on the bounce for the first time since 2017 and they look more like the real deal with each passing week.

Such is the confidence in the squad that Ezra Mam slotted in at halfback in the skipper's absence and did a fine job, the Broncos barely skipping a beat as they piled on six tries.

In contrast the Titans have dropped away alarmingly after a solid 2-2 start to the season, their latest loss coming on Sunday after they gave away a huge start to the Sharks and were unable to reel them in.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: There are no changes for the home side with Ezra Mam to get another game in the halves with Adam Reynolds (hamstring) left out as precaution after pulling up tight at training this week. The Broncos have a bye in round 13 meaning the skipper will get an additional week off and look to return against the Raiders on June 11.

Titans: David Fifita came into the 17 on Thursday as he prepares to return from the knee injury he suffered in round eight. Fifita has been added to the bench with Sam Lisone moving to the starting side and Moeaki Fotuaika (ankle) dropping out. Brian Kelly replaces Phil Sami (knee) in the backline while Jaimin Jolliffe comes onto the bench for Herman Ese'ese, who moves to the reserves.

Key match-up

Payne Haas v Jarrod Wallace: The Broncos' forward leader continues to rack up enormous numbers and have an enormous impact on games in 2022. Haas is churning out 182 metres per game and has 24 tackle breaks to his name, continually carting the ball forward when all those around him are gasping for air. Wallace has scored three tries in the past two matches and his willingness to roll the sleeves up and rip is crucial to the Titans' hopes of an upset. The 30-year-old has played increased minutes in the past two games and the way he is playing the Ttans need him in the thick of the action as much as possible.

Stat Attack

The Broncos have missed 54 tackles across their past three games and conceded just 24 points to Souths (12), Manly (0) and Newcastle (12). The Titans have racked up 98 missed tackles across the past three weeks and conceded 85 points to the Roosters (44), Dragons (16) and Sharks (25).

