Broncos v Sharks: Same 17 for Kevvy; Finucane back on deck

With Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan on song in the halves and Siosifa Talakai running amok out wide, the Sharks have looked every bit a top-four contender during the opening seven rounds and their tally of 32 tries is the fourth highest in the NRL.

The Sharks have threats across the park and the Broncos will need to stiffen up their defence considerably if they are to pull off an upset.

In Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs and Adam Reynolds, the Broncos have three proven game-breakers who'll be up for a big one in front of a boisterous home crowd in Brisbane.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: Coach Kevin Walters has named the same 17 that downed the Bulldogs on Friday. Te Maire Martin will again wear the No.1 after his impressive comeback following three years on the sidelines while Adam Reynolds and Tyson Gamble again team up in the halves as Walters gets some stability in his spine.

No changes to the squad in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Sharks: Wade Graham remains in the 19-man squad after the 24-hour update and looks set to return from his ankle injury for his first game of the season. Graham's return could push Teig Wilton back to the bench.

Dale Finucane (head knock) returns, Cameron McInnes goes back to the bench and Braydon Trindall to 18th man.

Key match-up

Adam Reynolds v Nicho Hynes: After missing the opening round of the season due to COVID, Reynolds took a few weeks to find his feet but the former Rabbitoh has hit form during the past three games and the Broncos look a different team. Hynes is also at a new club in 2022 and has been a revelation in the No.7 jersey, steering the ship superbly and playing with the poise and confidence of a man who has spent his whole career at halfback.

Stat attack

Payne Haas leads the NRL for post-contact metres with 532 despite playing one less game than Jason Taumalolo, Addin Fonua-Blake, Dylan Edwards and Isaiah Papali'i who round out the top five. Siosifa Talakai leads the way for the Sharks with 410 post-contact metres, 63 of those coming in his demolition of Manly in round seven.

