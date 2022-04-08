Broncos v Roosters: Walters replaces Kelly; Roosters stick solid

Kevin Walters will be most concerned by his side's defence which has leaked nine tries in the past two games, and the Roosters' form against the Cowboys will give the Broncos mentor some sleepless nights this week.

Injuries to Albert Kelly and Pat Carrigan compounded the issues for the Broncos and their depth will be tested as they look to get things back on track at home.

The Roosters rolled into Townsville and produced some of their best footy of the season to send an ominous warning to all their rivals that a top-four finish is very much on their radar in 2022.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: Pat Carrigan (knee, 4-6 weeks) and Albert Kelly (foot, mid-late season) are out, along with the suspended Tom Flegler. Billy Walters starts in the halves, Keenan Palasia starts at prop, Kobe Hetherington starts at lock, Kurt Capewell returns in the back row for his 100th game, TC Robati drops to the bench while Cory Paix and Corey Jensen join the bench with Brenko Lee also out.

There were no changes in the 24-hour squad update.

Roosters: Siosiua Taukeiaho drops out of the squad in the 24-hour update, with Lindsay Collins moving to the starting side and Fletcher Baker into the 17 on the bench.

Key match-up

Payne Haas v Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: The young bull and the old bull. Haas has run for 686 metres at an average of 170 metres per game but at times seems to be playing a lone hand for the Broncos. JWH is one of the game's most respected front-rowers and made a phenomenal 184 metres from 18 runs in 38 minutes of game time against the Cowboys. The spiritual leader of the Roosters' pack will make it his mission to try and curb Haas' influence and lay a platform for Luke Keary and Sam Walker to shine.

Stat attack

With star recruit Adam Reynolds taking some time to find his groove the Broncos have managed just eight tries in their opening four games while the Roosters' tally of 15 tries is top five in the NRL.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story