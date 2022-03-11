Broncos v Rabbitohs: Kelly gets No.7; Ilias steers ship

Not only is Reynolds out, but also forward Kobe Hetherington, five-eighth Tyson Gamble and hooker Corey Paix.

The match would have been the first for Reynolds in Broncos colours as he was rested from the pre-season trials while coach Kevin Walters tried to determine who would partner him in the halves.

In the end it didn't matter and another new recruit, Billy Walters, will play alongside Albert Kelly against the new Rabbitohs pairing of Cody Walker and rookie halfback Lachlan Ilias.

New Souths coach Jason Demetriou will also officially be in charge for the first time but after a long apprenticeship under Wayne Bennett at the Broncos and Rabbitohs he is more than comfortable in the role.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: Billy Walters and Albert Kelly are the halves pairing with star recruit Adam Reynolds ruled out of round one following a COVID diagnosis.

Jamayne Isaako is the fullback with Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates on the wings. Keenan Palasia starts at prop with Thomas Flegler suspended.

Kurt Capewell makes his club debut in the back-row with Ryan James and Tyrone Roberts doing likewise from the interchange.

The Broncos had no changes in their 24-hour team list.

Rabbitohs: No surprises in Jason Demetriou's first team list with Blake Taaffe deputising for the suspended Latrell Mitchell at fullback, Lachlan Ilias replacing Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jersey, Jaxson Paulo sliding into the centres, Taane Milne on the wing, Jai Arrow starting on an edge and Michael Chee Kam making his club debut on the bench.

The Rabbitohs also had no changes in their 24-hour team list.

Key match-up

Cody Walker v Albert Kelly: After scoring 16 tries and being responsible for 33 try assists in 2021, Walker will take over the Rabbitohs chief playmaker role following the move by Adam Reynolds to Brisbane. The unavailability of the new Broncos captain has opened the door for Kelly to play halfback in the season opener and many feel he has a similar playing style to Walker which may lead to him forming a long term combination with Reynolds.

Stat attack

Souths have won five of their last six matches against Brisbane and outscored their opponents 81-6 in 2021 as the Broncos failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage when the competition moved to Queensland, winning just six of 16 games at Suncorp Stadium.

