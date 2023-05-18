Broncos v Panthers: Madden in for Reyno; No changes for champs

Brisbane's top spot on the ladder has been overtaken by the Rabbitohs after their loss to Melbourne at AAMI Park but Kevin Walters' side will be buoyed by the performance despite coming home empty-handed.

The Broncos return to Suncorp Stadium for the eighth time in 12 matches this year and will want to make a statement of their own by knocking off the defending champions twice in a season after the Round 1 clash earlier this year.

The 13-12 result in the season opener in March won't have been lost on the Panthers, who blew the Roosters away last week, with halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary hitting their straps right before Origin selection.

With plenty of Origin contenders on the field for both sides and a final chance to impress for each, expect this clash to go down to the wire.

Team news

Broncos: Adam Reynolds is being rested after suffering a Category 2 head knock when he landed heavily on his head and neck in Melbourne in Round 11. Jock Madden comes in at halfback in the only change to the side that lost to the Storm. There were no late changes in the 24-hour update with Keenan Palasia and Deine Mariner remaining on the extended bench.

Panthers: Zac Hosking passed a head injury assessment against the Roosters and should be right despite not returning to the field in last week's big win. Luke Garner remains in the reserves and would likely come in if Hosking is ruled out, with Liam Martin also a chance to move into the run-on side. Liam Henry is the extra man in the extended squad.

Stat Attack

Penrith have won four of the last five matches against the Broncos and have won their past seven games at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos have not beaten the Panthers twice in a season since 2017.

In the last six matches played between both clubs, the losing side has scored a total of 12 points in every game.

Selwyn Cobbo has scored 17 tries in his past 17 games at Suncorp Stadium.

