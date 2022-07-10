Broncos v Dragons: Martin, Hoeter on wing; Sullivan new No.7

Both sides are missing key men with Payne Haas succumbing to a shoulder injury and Kurt Capewell and Selwyn Cobbo on Origin duty while Dragons skipper Ben Hunt is in Queensland camp.

Having lost two on the bounce to the Cowboys and Storm, conceding 72 points in the process, the Broncos need to tighten up their defence and return to the formula that delivered them seven straight wins between round 7-14.

The Dragons snuck away with a victory in horrendous conditions in Wollongong on Sunday to make it four wins from their past five games so they head to Suncorp full of confidence.

The Rundown

Team news

Broncos: There are no further late changes on game day for the Broncos with Delouise Hoeter coming onto the wing after Corey Oates' late call up for the Maroons in place of Murray Taulagi, who was ruled out of the Origin decider - along with Cameron Munster - due to COVID.

The Broncos are also without Kurt Capewell, Selwyn Cobbo, Pat Carrigan and Thomas Flegler on Origin duty as well as Te Maire Martin (ribs) and Corey Jensen (calf).

Tesi Niu takes over at fullback, Jordan Pereira on the wing and Keenan Palasia and Ryan James are the new props. Payne Haas is out of Origin Three with AC joint problems in both shoulders and he is expected to miss the Broncos' next two games.

Zac Hosking will make his NRL debut in the second row alongside Jordan Riki with Kobe Hetherington into the starting side at lock for Carrigan.

Cory Paix (knee) and Tyson Gamble (leg) return from injury on the bench.

Dragons: Francis Molo will start in the forwards, with Jack De Belin moving to the bench. Winger Mat Feagai is fit to play, despite concerns over a knee injury this week. Tautau Moga will be 18th man. Jayden Sullivan takes over at halfback in place Ben Hunt in the only other change to the side that beat the Raiders last weekend.

Key match-up

Kotoni Staggs v Moses Suli: With 62 tackle breaks in 14 games Staggs has been as potent as ever in 2022 while Suli is putting together a fine season under Anthony Griffin at the Red V. Staggs was part of the first Origin game for NSW but has since lost his spot, a blow for him personally but a bonus for Brisbane as they set sail towards September. Staggs has the speed and footwork advantage but Suli has the power to steamroll defenders so their battle shapes as an intriguing one.

Stat Attack

The Broncos and Dragons are well off the pace when it comes to offloads delivered this season, opting for a more safety first approach as their big men tuck the ball under the wing and take the metres up the middle. Brisbane sit 13th in the NRL with 126 offloads and the Dragons 15th with 122. The Eels sit on top with 200 offloads, just ahead of Canberra (197).

