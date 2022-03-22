Broncos star set to join Eels immediately

That is according to Triple M’s Ben Dobbin who is reporting the 25-year-old will be granted an immediate release from his Broncos contract.

Isaako’s Eels deal will be for the remainder of the season before he joines expansion club, the Dolphins on a three-year deal from 2023 — a deal he inked in December.

The 2018 Dally M Rookie of the Year has played 77 NRL games for the Broncos, including their Round 1 win over the Rabbitohs. However he did not feature in Round 2.

Isaako has played 52 of his top grade games on the wing — a position that the Eels are seriously depleted in after the injuries to Sean Russell and Haze Dunster.

The Eels are also without Maika Sivo, who isn’t due back from a knee injury until later in the season.

An official announcement is expected later today.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story