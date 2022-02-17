Broncos make big call on Staggs; Eels star returns after long lay-off: NRL trials Week 1 Teams

While some clubs use trials to give squad players game time and try out new combinations, a whole host of new signings will be eager to run out for their new clubs.

Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane are yet to appear in a Sharks jersey, while Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Jnr and Josh Addo-Carr will be itching to don the famous Bulldogs colours.

So far only the Storm, Cowboys, Bulldogs and Rabbitohs have confirmed their teams for this weekend’s games.

ROOSTERS vs RAIDERS — Friday, February 18: 6pm

Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage. 2. Albert Hopoate. 3. Jarrod Croker. 4. Semi Valemei. 5. James Schiller. 6. Brad Schneider. 7. Sam Williams. 8. Corey Horsburgh. 9. Matt Frawley. 10. Emre Guler. 11. Adam Elliott. 12. Tom Mooney. 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. 15. Seb Kris. 16. Peter Hola. 18. Corey Harawira-Naera. 19. Brandon Morkos. 20. Ata Mariota. 21. Clay Webb. 22. Adrian Trevilyan.

Roosters: Squad list to come.

TIGERS vs SEA EAGLES — Friday, February 18: 8pm

STORM vs WARRIORS — Saturday, February 19: 4pm

The Storm have named a huge 27-man squad for the “Unite for Tonga” match on Saturday.

While the trio will miss Round 1, Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith and Harry Grant have been named as well as Chris Lewis who has a week suspension.

New signings Xavier Coates has been named, while Olympic silver medallist William Warbrick could also turn out for his first time in Storm colours.

Storm squad in alphabetical order: Grant Anderson, Xavier Coates, Sua Fa’alogo, Darius Farmer, Bronson Garlick, Cole Geyer, Harry Grant, AJ Gudgeon, Jack Howarth, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Cooper Johns, Josh King, Chris Lewis, Trent Loiero, Wes Lolo, Alex MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Cameron Munster, Jayden Nikorima, Jonah Pezet, Will Samuel, Marion Seve, Patrice Siolo, Brandon Smith, Will Warbrick, Tyran Wishart.

Warriors squad: 1. Reece Walsh. 2. Jesse Arthars. 3. Rocco Berry. 4. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. 5. Marcelo Montoya. 6. Kodi Nikorima. 7. Ash Taylor. 8. Addin Fonua-Blake. 9. Taniela Otukolo. 10. Matt Lodge. 11. Euan Aitken. 12. Eliesa Katoa. 13. Bunty Afoa. Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga. 15. Otukinekina-He-Tofonga Kepu. 16. Peesi Kepu. 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita. 18. Bayley Sironen. 20. Pride Patterson-Robati. 21. Garrett Smith. 22. Adam Cook. 23. Jayden Corrigan. 24. Viliami Vailea. 25. Edward Kosi.

RABBITOHS vs COWBOYS — Saturday, February 19: 6pm

The Rabbitohs have released their first team list for the 2022 season, giving fans a first look at likely starting halfback Lachlan Ilias.

New signing Siliva Havili also lines up at lock while finals hero Blake Taaffe remains in the No.1 jersey.

First team regular Jaxson Paulo gets a chance to shine in the centres, while 25-game youngster Peter Mamouzelos takes the hooker spot.

After a solid performance in the All Stars game, Shaquai Mitchell will also take up a spot on the bench.

Souths squad: 1. Blake Taaffe. 2. Zane Bijorac. 3. Jaxson Paulo. 4. Josiah Karapani. 5. Richie Kennar. 6. Jack Campagnolo. 7. Lachlan Ilias. 8. Hame Sele. 9. Peter Mamouzelos. 10. Davvy Moale. 11. Ben Lovett. 12. Jed Cartwright. 13. Siliva Havili. Interchange: 14. Tallis Duncan. 15. Tyson Hodge. 16. Shaquai Mitchell. 17. Lachlan Gale. 18. Izaac Thompson. 19. Jacob Gagai. 20. Isaiah Vailalo. 21. Nick Mougios. 22. Romano Cook. 23. Shannon Gardiner. 24. Trent Peoples.

The Cowboys have released their first team list for the 2022 season with a largely inexperienced starting side.

Fans will get the chance to see Daejarn Asi in the halves, while Ben Condon takes up a spot in the backrow.

Emry Pere and Griffin Neame will also feature in the starting forward pack.

Cowboys squad: 1. Tom Chester. 2. Laitia Moceidreke. 3. Jordan Lipp. 4. Brendan Elliot. 5. Iosefo Baleiwairiki. 6. Jake Bourke. 7. Daejarn Asi. 8. Emry Pere. 9. Josh Chudleigh. 10. Griffin Neame. 11. Ben Condon. 12. Connelly Lemuelu. 13. Riley Price. Interchange: 14. Patrick Kaufusi. 15. Ross Bella. 16. Bernard Lewis. 17. Andre Niko. 18. Nick Lui-Toso. 19. Jayden Hodges. 20. Kayleb Milne. 21. Zac Laybutt. 22. Kyle Laybutt.

TITANS vs BRONCOS — Saturday, February 19: 8pm

The Broncos have resisted the urge to play Kotoni Staggs in the halves with the star back to make his return from injury in the centres.

Albert Kelly and Billy Walters are the Broncos halves for their clash with the Titans.

Titans: Squad list to come.

Broncos squad: 1. David Mead. 2. Selwyn Cobbo. 3. Kotoni Staggs. 4. Brenko Lee. 5. Corey Oates. 6. Billy Walters. 7. Albert Kelly. 8. Thomas Flegler. 9. Jake Turpin. 10. Payne Haas. 11. Kurt Capewell. 12. TC Robati. 13. Kobe Hetherington. Interchange: 14. Pat Carrigan. 15. Rhys Kennedy. 16. Ryan James. 17. Corey Jensen. 18. Cory Paix. 19. Jamayne Isaako. 20. Zac Hosking. 21. Tyson Gamble. 22. Jordan Pereira. 23. Deine Mariner. 24. Ezra Mam. 25. Ethan Quai-Ward.

PANTHERS vs SHARKS — Sunday, February 20: 4pm

Sharks: Squad list to come.

Panthers: Squad list to come.

EELS vs DRAGONS — Sunday, February 20: 6pm

Eels squad: 1. Hayze Perham. 2. Haze Dunster. 3. Tom Opacic. 4. Will Penisini. 5. Bailey Simonsson. 6. Jordan Rankin. 7. Jake Arthur. 8. Oregon Kaufusi. 9. Reed Mahoney. 10. Makahesi Makatoa. 11. Marata Nuikore. 12. Shaun Lane. 13. Ray Stone. Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein. 15. Bryce Cartwright. 16. Sean Russell. 17. Luca Moretti. 18. Ky Rodwell. 19. Ofahiki Ogden. 20. Eli El Zakhem. 21. Brendan Hands. 22. Solomone Naiduki. 23. Matt Komolafe. 24. Josh Tuipulotu.

Dragons: Squad list to come.

BULLDOGS vs KNIGHTS — Monday, February 21: 7pm

The Knights are yet to name their squad, but the Bulldogs have released a huge team list for their trial on Monday night.

New signings Tevita Pangai Jnr, Matt Dufty, Max King and Paul Vaughan will all take the field alongside breakout centre Aaron Schoupp who returns from injury.

Brandon Wakeham could get a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the halves to pair Matt Burton while veterans Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson have also been named.

Kyle Flanagan will also likely feature, again hoping to put his best foot forward to slot into the halves.

Knights: Squad list to come.

Bulldogs squad in alphabetical order: Paul Alamoti, Jake Averillo, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Declan Casey, Josh Cook, Eli Clarke, Larson Dale-Doyle, Matt Dufty, Kyle Flanagan, Reece Hoffman, Jack Hetherington, Josh Jackson, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Jeremy Marshall-King, Jayden Okunbor, Tevita Pangai jnr, Chris Patolo, Ava Seumanufagai,, Aaron Schoupp, Joe Stimson, Luke Thompson, Creedence Toia, Jackson Topine, Paul Vaughan, Corey Waddell, Brandon Wakeham.

