Brimson returns in style as Titans edge past Warriors

Brimson took less than a minute to lay on the game's opening try for Beau Fermor and finished the day with two try assists, a line break and a line break assist in his first game at five-eighth since 2019.

After the early strike by Fermor the Titans extended their lead in the 15th minute when Jayden Campbell lofted a pass to Greg Marzhew who put a huge fend on Marcelo Montoya and raced away to score under the posts.

A mistake by Philip Sami handed the Warriors field position and Wayde Egan cashed in with a try from dummy half to make it 12-6.

Marzhew then chalked up his double in the 26th minute when David Fifita put him away with a quality long ball and the Titans looked certain to lead at the break before a bizarre try to Adam Pompey levelled the scores.

Ash Taylor put in a grubber which Sami attempted to cover up but the ball spilled free and Pompey pounced, although there seemed to be plenty of doubt about the put-down. Reece Walsh's conversion made it 18-16 to the Warriors.

After five tries in the space of 25 minutes to end the opening stanza the game then settled into an arm wrestle before Brimson put Sami away with a sweetly timed pass and the Titans led 20-18.

That's where the scoring stopped despite the Warriors' best efforts to pull the game out of the fire.

Source: NRL