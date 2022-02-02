BREAKING: NRL confirms BIG change to controversial ‘six-again’ rule for 2022 season

According to NRL.com, instead of a set-restart, a penalty will be awarded if a team commits a ruck infringement or has a player or players inside the 10 metres while “inside the 40 metre zone of the team in possession”.

It comes after teams repeatedly exploited the six-again rule in 2021, delaying the ruck and deliberately being off-side early in the tackle counts.

The overhwhelming majority of “six-agains” were awarded within the first three tackles.

“This will provide an additional deterrence to defending teams who are willing to concede set restarts to gain a tactical advantage,” the statement from the NRL reads.

“It will also provide more opportunities for teams receiving the penalty to attack from a better field position.”

Earlier this year ARLC chairman Peter V’landys flagged the change, praising the six-again rulings for making the game faster.

“It’s certainly opened the game up to be more entertaining and brought the brilliant players back into vogue,” V’landys said to News Corp.

“Without the rule changes, I don’t think players like Sam Walker and Reece Walsh would have been as dominant as they were.”

The six-again rule was first introduced during the pandemic-enforced lockdown in 2020 in an attempt to speed up the game, allowing teams to receive a six again for ruck infringements rather than a penalty.

In 2021, the six-again rule was expanded to include offsides and now team’s exploiting the rule will give away better field position to their attacking opposition.

Other amendments have also been made to game day policies including team announcements on Tuesday increasing from 21 players to 22.

Free interchanges will “only be granted in instances of foul play where the offending player is sin binned or sent-off”, no longer giving a free interchange when the player is put on report.

Also, only a referee, touch judge or The Bunker will be able to stop play for an injury, barring head injuries.

Trainers will be able to force a stoppage where a head injury has occurred while medical trainers will still have unlimited access to the playing field.

Source: foxsports.com.au