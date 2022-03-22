BREAKING: Broncos flyer’s shock switch to link up with Queensland rivals

Isaako has already signed with the Dolphins for the 2023 season and fell down the pecking order in Red Hill.

It was widely reported that the 25-year-old would join up with the Eels, but has since made a shock switch with 9News Ben Dobbin reporting the winger wanted to remain in Queensland.

“The Broncos have granted Jamayne Isaako an immediate release from his contract with the club,” the club said in a statement.

“The Broncos were happy to facilitate the request and wish Jamayne and his young family all the best in the future, both on and off the field.”

The Titans confirmed the signing in a statement of their own, with coach Justin Holbrook excited by the acquisition.

“Jamayne is experienced at NRL level and has played on the international stage,” Holbrook said.

“He adds great depth to our outside backs and provides us with coverage across both the fullback and wing positions.

“We’ve got strong competition across a number of positions and adding Jamayne gives us another exciting option to choose from in our backline.

“We had kept a spot on our roster open and we’re thrilled that we are now able to add Jamayne to our team.

“With a number of talented young backline players on our roster, Jamayne will no doubt be able to help with their development during his time with the Titans.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story