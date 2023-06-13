Blues squad named

There is some really good pick for the much needed win, but there is also some brutal axing. Nickolas Hynes who was the utility on the bench in the last series couldn’t make the team. Tavita Pengai Junior was also axed while Nathan Cleary was ruled out through injury.

Michelle Moses, Damien Cook and Latrell Michell were recalled into the camp along with fellow Bunny, Keaon Kolonmatangi. In other changes, Stifano Utuikamanu moves into the starting 17 and Stephen Chariton reverted to the extended bench.

Blues Origin II Team

1. James Tedesco (c)

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Stefano Utoikamanu

15. Cameron Murray

16. Liam Martin

17. Reece Robson

18. Stephen Crichton

19. Keaon Koloamatangi

Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, and North Queensland hooker Reece Robson have been named on the bench. Utoikamanu and Robson replace Tevita Pangai Jnr and Nicho Hynes respectively.