Blink and you’ll miss him: In-demand Manly teen with Olympic pedigree to be unleashed in trial

Tolutau Koula, 19, will make his entrance into the NRL on Friday when the Sea Eagles face Wests Tigers in the opening round of NRL trial matches at Leichhardt Oval.

The electric centre, who can also play fullback or on the wing, once clocked a record 100m sprint time of 10.58 secs in the GPS open 100m sprint final in 2019.

The Manly Sea Eagles have such a high opinion of Koula they elevated the teenager into the club’s top 30 roster last year and recently re-signed the x-factor at the northern beaches until the end of 2024.

That didn’t stop rival NRL clubs queuing up to try and land his signature.

To the Sea Eagles credit they’ve had the emerging talent in the maroon and white system for the past five years.

Considering his pedigree, it’s no surprise Koula is blessed with blistering acceleration.

His Dad, Tolu snr, represented Tonga at three Olympic Games in the men’s 100m in 1992 in Barcelona, 1996 in Atlanta and at Sydney’s 2000 Games.

His Mum, Ana, also represented Tonga at two Olympic Games competing in the long jump in Atlanta in 1996 and the 100m hurdles in Sydney in 2000.

With the Sea Eagles finishing 80 minutes short of last year’s grand final, Koula will add more strike power to a backline already containing the lightning quick Saab and Tom Trbojevic.

The biggest question will be at what stage coach Des Hasler opts to hand him his NRL debut once the new season kicks off.

Hasler has a knack of picking his timing with emerging talent.

Think back to when Will Hopoate emerged at Manly as an 18-year-old and took the NRL by storm.

Last year, Koula started the season playing SG Ball before progressing to Manly’s NSW Cup side the Blacktown Workers where he played on the wing and scored five tries in five appearances.

Koula is the latest example of the recent NRL trend of recruiting the best players out of the GPS rugby union competition having attended Newington College.

NSW Origin forwards Cameron Murray and Angus Crichton were both hand-picked out of the same GPS system along with Sydney Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalii and Parramatta Eels centre Will Penisini.

Koula joined the Sea Eagles Pathway Academy at the age of 14 and played in Manly’s 2018 Harrold Matthews premiership-winning side.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to the original story