Big name recruits and sons of guns to step out in trials

While Lachlan Ilias has been given first shot at the vacant Rabbitohs No.7 jersey and the Cowboys have named Olympic gold medallist Iosefo Baleiwairiki.

The four clubs were the first to name squads for the opening round of pre-season matches, which start with Friday night’s Roosters-Raiders, Tigers-Sea Eagles double-header at Leichhardt Oval.

Melbourne host the Warriors at Casey Fields on Saturday and Storm coach Craig Bellamy has chosen a mixture of big name stars and promising rookies.

Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith and Harry Grant join Coates as the star attractions in a team which includes former New Zealand Rugby Sevens star Will Warbrick.

Bellamy has named Cole Geyer, Bronson Garlick, Tyran Wishart and Jonah Pezet, whose fathers Matt Geyer, Sean Garlick, Rod Wishart and Troy Pezet were all prominent players in the 1990s.

The trio, who are all making their first appearances for the Storm, join Cooper Johns, the son of Matt Johns in Melbourne’s 27-man squad, which also includes former Bulldogs fullback Nick Meaney.

Jayden Nikorima will also make his Storm debut and is hoping to convince Bellamy to pick him in the opening round for his first NRL appearance since 2016, with Munster and Smith suspended.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has also named a strong squad for Monday night’s trial hit-out in Newcastle, with most of the club’s off-season recruits to make their first appearances in Canterbury colours.

Among them will be Pangai jnr, the star Tongan forward who made an off-season transfer to the Bulldogs from Brisbane via Penrith.

Former Dragons Mat Dufty and Paul Vaughan will also play in a strong Bulldogs outfit that includes star forwards Josh Jackson, Luke Thompson, Corey Waddell and Jack Hetherington.

Others new signings making their first appearance for the Bulldogs include centre Reece Hoffman (Wests Tigers), forward Max King (Storm) and hooker Josh Cook (Rabbitohs).

New Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou will officially take charge as head coach for the first time after stepping up from an assistant role and he has given an indication of who Souths halfback will be this season after selecting Ilias in the No.7 jersey.

The Greek playmaker made his NRL debut last year and is vying with Blake Taaffe to partner Cody Walker in the halves as the replacement for departed skipper Adam Reynolds.

Taaffe has been named at fullback, where he played at the back end of last season, including the grand final, after the suspension of Latrell Mitchell.

With Mitchell suspended until round three, Taaffe is expected to start the season in the No.1 jersey, while Jaxson Paulo is aiming to take over the left centre spot vacated by Dane Gagai’s move to Newcastle.

The Cowboys have named a youthful team, which includes Riley Price, the son of former Kangaroos prop Steve Price.

Connelly Lemuelu will make his first appearance in the second row after switching positions during the pre-season.

The 23-year-old has played almost exclusively centre during his time at the Cowboys, but has impressed Payten and his staff after being asked to move into the backrow.

Payten will also be interested to see how Fiji Rugby Sevens star Iosefo Baleiwairiki performs after the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist joined the Cowboys in the pre-season.

