Bai Congratulates Tepend

Bai who last represented the Kumuls in 2007, said although he would have wished for Tepend’s appointment to come at least a year earlier, he says Tepend is the right man for the job at the given his unparalleled Digicel Cup premiership winning track record with the Lae Snax Tigers over the past six years.

Bai said with the short turnaround time given the Pacific Test against Fiji is only three weeks away on June 25.

He said it might not be ideal for Tepend putting a team together given the PNG Hunters not doing well currently in the Hostplus Cup.

Bai said the PNG Hunters program has always provided bulk of the players for Kumul selection apart from NRL and Super League.

However, Bai trusts and has faith in Tepend’s ability and wisdom to pick a strong and balanced team for the upcoming test against Fiji.

Bai also highlighted the need to quickly find the next Kumuls spine in 9, 7, 6 and 1, which is crucial for the RLWC at the end of the year.

“This is imperative. Otherwise will find it so hard to win games in the World Cup.

“But I always have belief in our boys and our rep players in NRL who always put their body on the line for their country,” he added

Bai is of the view that Michael Marum should have remained to assist Tepend and finish off the World Cup then walk away with nothing to lose.