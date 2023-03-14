Athletics begin preseason trials

These trials were mainly concentrated in the track events for both abled and para athletes.

The preseason trials are important events for the coaches to assess and identify talents before they are classified.

Port Moresby Athletics Technical Official John Gitiri said this year their main focus is on identifying younger boys and girls, and young women to join athletics.

That is why they continue to encourage young boys and girls from U16, and U18 to U20 to come out to Sir John Guise stadium, get registered and be put through odd races before they can be classified.

Gitiri explained that for the preseason they are mainly concentrating on track events before they get to field event.

Gitiri said the preseason will run until the last week of March, and then get straight to season proper which they anticipate will expose a lot of exciting young talents. He said the main focus in the coming weeks is the PNG Games which will hosted by NCD and Central Province.