Ashes Save Best For Last

After their 16-all draw last week at Queens Park, Ashes were a different side with the inclusion of former Guria Jackie Marcus leading the young team around the park.

After a dismal start to their campaign this year going down 16-12 to Marlins in Game-(1) played at the Kalabond two weeks ago, Ashes showed what they can do with a more polished performance last week when they hosted Game -2 at Queenspark.

Although it was a drawn match the Radaz boys took a lot of confidence out of the encounter and used it as a platform for the big decider on Saturday.

With the presence of Agmark Managing and major sponsor Steven Nightingale and Gurias Head Coach, Francis Ray on the stands it was a big moment for players to impress and put their hands up for Gurias selection this year.

The match got off to a pacey start with Marlins having the home ground advantage were first to score through Brandon Mota, only four minutes into the contest to take an early lead 4-0 after Elias Selu missed the conversion.

Ashes looking slick with the ball in hand eventually got on the board with a try to Chris Benjamin on the 16th minute to shoot in front 6- 4.

The intensity of the game continued with good display of free flowing football by both sides putting their best foot forward while their defense was relentless. It was evident with the score locked 6-4 at halftime in Rabaul’s favour.

In the second half Marlins defense somewhat capitulated that saw Rabaul took full control of proceedings led by veteran Jackie Marcus and current Guria and captain Lance Mutu running rings around the Kokopo boys with tries to Marcus on the 45th minute, and Brian Jolam scoring on the 56th minute to seal the Series in their favor 14-4 at fulltime.

The day ended with presentations of awards to outstanding individual players from both teams and the announcement of a 26 man squad with possible inclusion to the 2023 Gurias train-on squad.

Apart from the current Gurias a number of exciting talents to lookout for include Pom Vipers William Tirang, Brandon Mota, Brian Jolam, Kolin Tokau, Kelly Lyien Myles Banam, Paul Nelson and Reagan Naipao who were impressive throughout the series.

General Manager Of Agmark Group and major sponsor Steven Nightingale congratulated both teams for a great series and looking forward to see the series continue next year.