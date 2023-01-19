Aroma 9s tourney unleash talents

Enara challenged the raw talents and community that this tourney is all about harvesting new crops from 16, 18 and 20 year-olds especially students and village youths

He said to rise to the next level will be determined with the right skills and discipline which is important to be a top player.

“That is why we restrict and monitor the ages of players from all teams to ensure there is no cheating. There is fairplay during the event and that only the best teams win on the day.

"This is the only way forward to develop and build our youngsters competing against their age groups,” Enara said.

He believes these next level of players will in the future likely to make it to a tougher competition in Abau or Port Moresby.

He said parents should be proud that their children are playing good rugby league at this stage and with the right age groups.

“We should change our attitudes, mindsets and approaches toward the game to be quality educated players with better goals in the years ahead

“I thank my committee members of Ravu Daniel and Ora Enara with assistance from Kou Wari and Varo Kapana.

The program is supported by Abau MP Sir Puka Temu for 10 years and has a bright future.