All Stars, Charity Shield, double-headers headline pre-season

The Harvey Norman NRL All Stars will again kick off the season, with the 2022 fixture in Sydney for the first time on February 12, followed by two full rounds of NRL trials and the re-scheduled 2021 NRLW competition on February 27.

The opening round of the NRL premiership begins on March 10, with premiers Penrith hosting Manly.

NRL clubs will play trials on Friday night, Saturday, Sunday and Monday night from February 18 to February 28, with a 10-day break before the start of the competition.

The NRL Telstra Women's Premiership will be played over five rounds, commencing with triple-headers in Newcastle and Wollongong on February 27 and March 6.

Among the highlights of the NRL trials are double-headers involving the Raiders, Roosters, Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on February 18 and Central Coast Stadium on February 25.

The Panthers meet the Sharks and the Eels take on the Dragons in another double-header at CommBank Stadium on February 20, while the Titans host the Broncos in a derby clash at Cbus Super Stadium on February 19.

The Dragons and Rabbitohs renew their time-honoured Charity Shield rivalry in Mudgee on February 26 while the Bulldogs will get a good gauge of how their new-look roster is shaping up in trials against the Knights and Sharks.

NRL Trial Games 2022

Saturday, February 12

4pm AEST/5pm AEDT: Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos at BMD Kougari Oval

5:20pm AEDT: Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars (women) at CommBank Stadium

8:10pm AEDT: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars (men) at CommBank Stadium

Friday, February 18

6pm AEDT: Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval

8pm AEDT: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval

Saturday, February 19

4pm AEDT: Melbourne Storm vs Warriors at Casey Fields

5pm AEST/6pm AEDT: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns

7pm AEST/8pm AEDT: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium

Sunday, February 20

4pm: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium

6pm: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium

Monday, February 21

Time TBC: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday, February 25

6pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium

8pm: Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium

Saturday, February 26

2pm AEST/3pm AEDT: Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium

5pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium

7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

8pm AEST/9pm AEDT: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Sunday, February 27

5:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Wendouree

Monday, February 28

Time TBC: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium

Source: nrl.com