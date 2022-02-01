Adam Reynolds announced as new Broncos captain

The goal-kicking halfback with 231 NRL appearances to his name becomes the 13th player including inaugural NRLW skipper Ali Brigginshaw to be named permanent Captain as the Club enters its 35th season in the competition.

The 31-year-old joins Wally Lewis, Gene Miles, Allan Langer, Kevin Walters, Gorden Tallis, Darren Lockyer, Sam Thaiday, Corey Parker, Justin Hodges, Darius Boyd, Brigginshaw and Alex Glenn as those to have been named fulltime Broncos Captains.

Reynolds became a Bronco this season having captained the Rabbitohs to last year’s Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium, having finished 2021 as the NRL’s second-top point-scorer with 260 points.

Across a decade in First Grade, Reynolds has amassed 1,896 points including 860 goals, as well as making two State of Origin appearances for New South Wales in 2016.

But the father-of-four says being named Captain of the Broncos is one of the greatest highlights of his glittering career.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to lead this great club,” said Reynolds.

“In recent years, there was an opportunity for me to move into a leadership role and I’ve loved every minute of it – it can be challenging at times but also very rewarding.

“You get to see the players around you grow and get better and I like spending times with other players and trying to improve them.

“Obviously experience is handy to have at this stage of my career and I tend to think that I lead through my actions and challenging others to improve.”

Broncos Head Coach Kevin Walters said Reynolds was a natural fit for the captaincy and would help develop a number of other promising leaders across the Broncos squad including Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan and Kotoni Staggs.

“Adam is a proven leader and has already captained a team to an NRL grand final – he has a professional killer attitude and is a cool head under pressure and I like that in a captain,” said Walters.

“I’m looking forward to working more closely with Adam and getting to know him as a bloke because it’s important a coach-captain relationship is strong – In the conversations I’ve had with Adam, we are thinking along the same lines and see the game the same way.

“I like the fact Adam brings knowledge, leadership and experience, and he is a very strong character which you need to survive in the halves in the NRL.

“He will help a lot of us, but we have to help him too and make sure he is comfortable in his role and position here. I believe we have the right people here to take his game to a level that we expect from him.”

Reynolds said he was prepared for the pressures that would come with captaining the Broncos.

“Coming up here to Brisbane, it’s a challenge, and being named Captain adds to that challenge – and I’m looking forward to it,” said Reynolds.

“I’ve heard a lot about the pressures and the outside influences but as long as your focus is within the team then that’s all that really matters.

“This Broncos team is an exciting young group of men – we’ve got a lot of steel, a lot of talent and it’s probably just the finer things that can be worked on and we’ll do that during the preseason.”

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said, “It is terrific to have a leader like Adam as part of our club and great to have him join Ali leading our players into the 2022 season.

“We want all of our players to be leaders in their own way and we will make sure that we all support Adam and invest in his leadership over the years ahead.”

