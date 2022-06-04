52 Teams For Sportstok 7s

This year marks the 5th edition of the major 7s tournament, which is scheduled to run from June 11-13 at the Bava Rugby Park in Port Moresby.

The 52 teams have been placed in Pools under respective categories consisting of 24 Open Men, 12 Open Women and 16 U/20.

Open Men:

Pool A: AK Brothers, Garambes, Dawapia, MP Nova

Pool B: Mantas, 15 City Pirates, PC Jokers, Warriors

Pool C: GC Uni Piggies, Hiri West, Razor Backs, Edai Chiefs

Pool D: Kimbe Rebels, Enzu Chiefs, Young Guns, Hangou Pirates

Pool E: PC Ravens, CC Jokers, GB Pirates, Juggernauts

Pool F: Black Orchids, Cardinals, Sepik Tenkiles, CC Jesters

Open Women:

Pool A: MP Novettes, Juggernauts, NYW Young

Pool B: CC Harlequins, Alava Chiefs, Sepik Tenkiles

Pool C: Rabaul Stallions, ST Barbarians, Lae Harlequins

Pool D: Hiri West, Blazers, Cardinals

U/20 Boys:

Pool A: Crusaders, Underdogs, Saints, Syder Bllods

Pool B: MBB Marlins, Brothers, UNI Piggies, QPR Highlanders

Pool C: CC Harlequins, Juggernauts, Chauka Crocks, Sepik Tenkiles

Pool D: Moni Plus Nova, Hiri West, Lasallians, Rabaul Stallions

This would be the biggest number of participating teams since the inception of the Sportstok 7s tournament in 2018.

During the tournament’s mini-launch and teams pool draws yesterday, Niu Power Sportstok 7s Tournament Director, Paul Joseph was elated to officially announce and welcome NiuPower Ltd as major sponsor for this year’s event.

NiuPower External Affairs Manager, Wellington Belawa on behalf of the company and its shareholders are happy to partner with Sportstok as the major sponsor.

NiuPower Ltd has also sponsored three teams from Hiri West, who will make their debut at the 7s tournament.

Sportstok franchise owner and passionate rugby follower, Elsie Passingan thanked NiuPower Ltd for being the first corporate company to come on board to support the tournament this year.