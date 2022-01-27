2022 signings tracker: Storm extend two; Sloan upgraded

Smith excelled in his first year at the Storm and will now remain at the club until 2024. Meanwhile 19-year-old former Australian Schoolboys representative Howarth will be at the club all the way through to 2027.

St George Illawarra have announced the contract upgrade and extension of Tyrell Sloan until the end of 2024, paving the way for the promising fullback to be available for the Dragons in round one.

Sloan, who starred with six tries in five NRL appearances last year, has been elevated from the development squad to the club's top 30 for 2022.

The Dragons also confirmed the signing of Norths Devil winger Jonathon Reuben on a development deal following Sloan's promotion.

Further north, the Cowboys announced the signing of journeyman Brendan Elliot on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

Fresh off a 12-month stint with the Leigh Centurions, Elliot has experience under his belt at either fullback, wing or centre after 66 games in the NRL previously.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have added reliable Rabbitohs prop Mark Nicholls to their roster for 2023 after also confirming the signing of Storm premiership winner Jesse Bromwich on a two-year deal.

Bromwich has played 272 games in a decorated 12-year career with the Melbourne Storm and has also represented New Zealand in 29 Tests, while Nicholls becomes the first Rabbitoh reunite with former coach Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins.

At the Panthers, the defending premiers have re-signed fullback Dylan Edwards on a two-year contract extension until the end of 2024.

The news follows confirmation the club have re-signed hooker Mitch Kenny on a two-year contract extension and signed former local junior Christian Crichton on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

Gold Coast Titans forward Sam McIntyre and winger Phil Sami have also recently extended their deals with the club through to 2023 and 2024 respectively.

