2022 NRL Telstra Premiership rules

The Commission has also approved game day policy amendments.

The rule change is as follows:

Penalties will be awarded instead of set restarts (six again) for ruck or 10m infringements inside the 40m zone of the team in possession. This will provide an additional deterrence to defending teams who are willing to concede set restarts to gain a tactical advantage. It will also provide more opportunities for teams receiving the penalty to attack from a better field position.

Game Day Policy Amendments

Team List Announcements – To complement the addition of the 18th player rule introduced last season, team announcements on Tuesday will proportionately increase from 21 to 22 players.

Free Interchange – A free interchange will only be granted in instances of foul play where the offending player is sin binned or sent-off. A free interchange will no longer apply when players are placed on report.

Injury Stoppages – With the exception of head injuries, only a referee, touch judge or The Bunker will be permitted to stop play for an injury. Trainers will retain the ability to stop play where a head injury has occurred. Medical trainers will continue to have unlimited access to the field at any time to treat an injured player.

Source: nrl.com