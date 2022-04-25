’Diabolical’ Knights exposed as ‘baffling’ Eels switch ends up a success: Big Hits

Although the home team got first points through a penalty goal, the Eels had total control of the game as they laid on six unanswered tries — including a double for Isaiah Papali’i.

The Eels looked as if they were sitting in second gear as they went into the half time break with a 12-point lead.

But they came out in a real mood scoring four easy tries in the second half before Mitch Moses added salt to the Knights’ wounds with a field goal in the final minute.

KNIGHTS’ ‘EMBARRASSING’ GOAL-LINE DEFENCE TORCHED

Newcastle’s goal line defence was the story of the day. Three of the Eels’ five tries came from a player crashing over off a pass from dummy half. A fourth try came simply from running out of dummy half and over the top of the Knights.

Shaun Lane was first. He went through Chris Randall and David Klemmer with the latter attempting a legs tackle close to the line — a big no-no according to Steve Roach.

“A legs tackle, that’s ordinary, you’ve got to hit them around the ball. If you go low on a big man like that he’ll just fall over the top of you,” Roach said.

Commentator Andrew Voss added: “That’s goal line defence not turning up ready to play. that’s embarrassing for Newcastle to conceded a try like that.”

Dylan Brown, while playing out of position, scored a very similar try half an hour later.

“He shouldn’t be able to score that close to the line, a little fella like that. I know he’s got speed and footwork but again some poor defence on the goal line from the Knights... that’s soft stuff,” Roach said.

Isaiah Papali’i scored a double – both after receiving the ball 10 metres out from the line.

Roach slammed the Knights’ defence again calling it “disgraceful,” while commentator Andrew Voss was nearly lost for words.

“The Knights won’t want to watch the replay of four of their tries,” commentator Andrew Voss said.

“I don’t know what to say… it’s not like there was a hole, he (Papali’i) just runs over the top.”

Sideline commentator Alex McKinnon — a former Knight — added: “The Knights look like they are lacking a real identity.”

“Some of the defence we saw from the Knights was diabolical,” Corey Parker said after the game.

“Their goal line defence was second rate to say the least and we’re talking about some quality players who quite ismply turned it up on their own line.

“When it came time to stand up and dig in they just didn’t do that.”

KNIGHTS’ ‘SLUGGISH’ ATTACK NO MATCH FOR ‘SIZZLING’ EELS

Things weren’t any better for the Knights on the other side of the ball either.

Their only points of the day came through a penalty goal in the eighth minute.

“They just look really sluggish the Knights, there’s no leg speed,” Steve Roach said in commentary.

Superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga was off the field for 15 minutes due to a HIA but at half time, Parramatta’s Mitch Moses had made more running metres than Ponga, Jake Clifford and Adam Clune combined.

“I think the Knights need more from their halves… Both halves are struggling,” Roach said.

Clifford showed in the first weeks of the competition just how dangerous he can be when he takes on the line but he finished the game with just 16 metres from two runs.

Clune also has a bit of speed but it was locked away on Sunday. The halfback was returning from a knee injury but he made just 10 metres from three runs.

The whole week leading up to the clash was about Ponga. The 24-year-old inked a multimillion-dollar extension on Wednesday after playing his best game of the season in Round 6.

But even he fell well below expectations.

Ponga was one of the three Knights players to make over 100 running metres, while he also had four tackle busts and one linebreak.

But Roach believes the Knights aren’t getting the best out of Ponga.

“I’d just like to see someone get him into position where it’s one-on-one with Ponga,” he said.

“I know he wants to get involved in the play but running one out next to the ruck is not what he should be doing.

“He’s setting himself on the outside of his halves, like they were earlier on in the season, always trying to get into the game, but there’s better ways than that.”

The Eels held a 12-point lead at half time despite performing well below their best. Corey Parker saw that as an “alarming” sign for the Knights, while Greg Alexander warned that it could turn ugly if the home side couldn’t get into the game.

“The Eels have changed around some of their key playmakers but they haven’t really got out of second gear which is alarming for the Knights, who look very disjointed with their attack,” Parker said.

“It’s not (coming together for the Knights),” Alexander added.

“We’ll give them the excuse that they played without Kalyn Ponga for 15 minutes… we can make excuses for them but boy they’re going to have to improve very quickly because the Eels haven’t really got into their groove. If Newcastle let them into any sort of rhythm they’re in trouble.”

And the Knights did find themselves in trouble as the Eels scored four more tries in the second half and humiliated them.

“If I say the Eels are sizzling like a Mongolian lamb, give me an ice cold dish for the Knights because there’s nothing going here for the Knights,” Voss said.

‘BAFFLING’ BROWN SWITCH A SUCCESS

Eels coach Brad Arthur shocked a lot of footy fans when he moved one of his most in-form players, Dylan Brown, from five-eighth to centre to replace the injured Tom Opacic.

Arthur told Fox League prior to kick-off that he simply had no outside backs left in his Top 30 to choose to resorted to shifting Brown given his versatility.

But Corey Parker was “baffled” by the decision after watching Brown hit career-best form in the No.6 jersey.

“I’m still baffled by the move,” Parker said during the pre-game show.

“Yes he’s a great footballer, yes he can play in any position but to disrupt the cohesion of the spine and in particular his combination with Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson, it’d be really interesting to see in the opening five or 10 minutes how that unfolds.”

The positional switch worked out just fine. Brown ran for 103 metres, had six tackle busts, an offload and one linebreak to go with his try in the 45th minute.

But sideline reporter Alex McKinnon highlighted a telling moment in the lead-up to Brown’s try which showed Arthur had tailored the centre role to suit Brown specifically.

Brown switched with second-rower Shaun Lane so that he could play his usual first receiver role and as soon as he got the ball in his hands from hooker Reed Mahoney he scored.

“It was such smart coaching, the three on three on the short side and Brown usually plays that first receiver role when he’s in the six but they’re really utilising that threat of him playing on the inside and having the back-rower on the outside,” McKinnon said.

