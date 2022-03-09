‘Won’t let anyone down’: Kevvie lifts lid on picking son as Billy’s Broncos dream realised

Walters Senior won six premierships in a glittering 291-game career for the Raiders and Broncos from 1987 to 2001, including 23 Origins for Queensland and 12 Tests for the Kangaroos.

His son Billy was a late bloomer making his NRL debut for the Storm at 25 in 2019 before spending two seasons for the Tigers.

The now 28-year-old has played just 12 games in first grade ahead of his debut for the Broncos, a team he supported as a kid and his dad is proud of the adversity he has overcome.

“I’m really excited for Bill,” Walters said on 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio.

“He’s been around a bit with his footy down at Melbourne and then at the Tigers and got some serious injuries there at the Tigers with his knee, but he’s back in Brisbane and he’s always wanted to play for the Broncos.

“I’ve got some great photos at home of Wayne Bennett addressing the team with Billy in the circle as a four or a five-year-old kid, so it’s great for Billy to finally get that opportunity here at the Broncos.”

The Broncos faced a halves crisis in Round 1 with Adam Reynolds, Albert Kelly and Tyson Gamble all contracting Covid.

Kelly recovered in time to take Reynolds’ No.7 jersey, while Walters won the chance to start in his dad’s famous No.6 jersey to realise his Broncos dream.

All fairytales aside, coach Walters said he wouldn’t have picked his son unless he knew he could do the job for the team.

“I know he won’t let anyone down, particularly his father and his family and everyone there that’s supporting him,” Walters said.

“We just need Bill to go out there and play the football I know he’s capable of. We’ve got a lot of faith in Billy, especially his defence.

“As long as he gets his defence right he’ll have his work cut out for him on that left-hand side for the Broncos.

“If he can get that right, and I’m sure he will, he’ll be in for a big performance, and a proud performance, as well.”

Walters also revealed skipper Adam Reynolds was close to playing, but the club opted to give him more time to recover and were conscious of overburdening him with the pressure of taking on his old club first up.

“There was, but we don’t want to put too much pressure on Adam,” Walters said of Reynolds’ chances of playing.

“I’ve had it myself and it does knock you around.”

Source: foxsports.com.au