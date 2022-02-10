‘We’ll just sit back now’: Bennett responds to Walsh links; lifts lid on Dolphins recruitment strategy

Bennett told Fox Sports Warriors fullback Walsh had never been mentioned as part of the Dolphins list management plans and reiterated the club was in good shape in terms of the talent they’ve already signed for next season.

“I’m not sure where it’s come from but I can assure you he hasn’t even been mentioned,” Bennett said.

“We know nothing about it and we’ve had nothing to do with it.” Walsh is currently signed with the Warriors on a three-year deal until the end of 2024 but there is a player option in his favour for the final season of the deal.

The young gun fullback, 19, enjoyed a breakout season after switching to the Warriors early last year where he made his NRL debut and scored nine tries in 16 games.

Originally signed to the Brisbane Broncos on a development contract last year before being released to join the Warriors, Walsh was a product of the same Keebra Park High School nursery that’s produced gun players Benji Marshall and Payne Haas.

After shooting down the Walsh link, Bennett went on to stipulate he was more than content with the way the Dolphins roster was shaping up for the club’s inaugural season in 2023.

In conjunction with Dolphins CEO Terry Reader and the highly-regarded recruitment boss Peter O’Sullivan, Bennett told Fox Sports the Dolphins now intend to sit back and let the NRL season begin before continuing to be active in the market.

“I’m very happy with the players we’ve signed, they’re all quality players and quality people with good reputations in the game,” Bennett said. “We’ve started by signing some quality, experienced players and then we’ll try and bring some younger players in around them.

“We’re in a good position.”

The Dolphins have already picked the eyes out of the Melbourne Storm forward pack by landing the key signatures of Kiwi Test duo Jesse Bromwich and Kenny Bromwich and Queensland and Kangaroos forward Felise Kaufusi.

Experienced South Sydney forward Mark Nicholls and Parramatta utility Ray Stone have also signed on for the Dolphins with the club now content to sit back and see what else becomes available.

Recruitment boss O’Sullivan has a reputation for hand-picking the best emerging talent yet to play in the NRL and will no doubt be aiming to mix some of the NRL’s best up-and-coming players in with the seasoned campaigners the Dolphins have already signed.

The Dolphins are currently active in this space are expected to announce a host of highly-regarded talent as the NRL season progresses.

“We’re talking to players all the time but we’ll just sit back now and let the season start and then we’ll see what happens.

“Every year players get disgruntled at clubs, coaches get disgruntled with players and clubs will overspend and get themselves in salary cap trouble.

Source: foxsports.com.au