‘Unbelievable’: Ponga theory busted; hyped halves’ ‘embarrassing’ flop: 3 Big Hits

The Knights brushed aside pre-season pessimism that had them in the mix for the wooden spoon to shock the Roosters who never recovered from a controversial obstruction call in the first half.

A number of pundits are quickly deleting tweets that had Newcastle finishing last because the Knights showed in 80 minutes that they can still be competitive without Mitchell Pearce in the Hunter anymore.

Kalyn Ponga was good at the back, but the most impressive thing for coach Adam O’Brien was that his gun No.1 wasn’t the sole contributor in attack.

Halves Adam Clune and Jake Clifford looked really polished in their first game together, while Dane Gagai’s aggression makes him a great off-season get if he can maintain the form that has made him such an asset at State of Origin level.

Attack was a major issue for the Knights who finished 2021 with the second-fewest points, but they kept it simple and punished errors, with Clifford scooping up a loose ball to score a long-range try to seal the result with about 20 minutes to go.

Their defence was a highlight on Saturday as they threatened to keep the potent Roosters to their lowest opening round score since 1934 until Paul Momirovski crossed with three minutes to go.

There was controversy in the 22nd minute when Roosters enforcer Victor Radley copped a heavy head knock trying to tackle Jake Clifford, but he somehow passed his HIA and stayed on the field.

However moments later, independent doctors in the bunker - which have only been introduced this season - removed Radley from the game for an HIA which he failed.

KNIGHTS SPINE STANDS STRONG

There were plenty of question marks around the Knights’ spine heading into the season after the shock loss of veteran halfback Mitchell Pearce to the Super League.

But Dragons recruit Adam Clune slotted into the halves seamlessly alongside man-of-the-match Jake Clifford.

“Newcastle have been so dominant - really upsetting the Roosters’ flow. We talked about the errors, but controlling field position, their halves, who are pretty underrated in the competition, have done a really job of keeping them in their half,” Benji Marshall said on the Fox League broadcast.

Braith Anasta added: “Their spine looks really good.”

Clifford finished with a try assist and four tackle busts, while Clune had a tackle bust, linebreak and two linebreak assists.

“It was a good start, you know we spoke about keeping it very simple and competing with everything and thought we’d done that, especially when we had 12 men on the field,” Clifford told Fox League.

“The first six rounds, you got to keep it simple, that’s what wins you footy games. Keeping a high completion rate and kicking in the corners. Coming in to today that was our game plan and I thought we did that pretty well, playing the field possession game and I thought we did it.”

NO ONE-MAN BAND

The Knights have proved they’re no one-man band and have attacking options outside of superstar Kalyn Ponga.

Ponga produced a solid 113 metres from 13 carries, a tackle break and two offloads, while he was also impressive with the boot.

But the entire back line stood tall in attack, with centre star Dane Gagai close the best on the field.

“Incredible performance - dominated from start to finish. Their big guns stood up, but also it was a great team performance. There wasn’t really too many [moments] of individual brilliance, but the whole side all together was unbelievable,” Anasta said.

“They’ve proven to themselves, only after one game, that they don’t need to rely on Kalyn. The whole side, 1 through to 17, was spectacular.”

NRL legend Cooper Cronk echoed the sentiment.

“The most pleasing thing for Adam O’Brien is that we all sat here saying that if Newcastle win, Ponga has to be the best player on the field. Well, Ponga was good - he was OK, he was solid. But Clifford, Gagai, Best, I thought Clune was OK. There were a lot of other players who contributed,” Cronk said.

Ponga praised his coach after the match and revealed his pre-game approach.

“He kind of got us going a little bit as you can imagine, he was pretty pumped for this game,” Ponga said.

“We just had to start strong and then our middles were great and Cliffo in our halves off the back of that were good.

“At halftime he just said to stick at it, stick at their middle, go through the middle, yeah I’m pleased we got away with the win.”

HYPED HALVES FAIL TO FIRE

One of the most hyped-up halves combinations in recent times barely fired a shot in their debut match together.

Teenager Sam Walker and veteran Luke Keary wore the No. 6 and 7 jerseys for the first time together but it proved an underwhelming hit-out after plenty of fanfare.

Keary finished with one try assist but also conceded a penalty while the only impressive line on Walker’s stat sheet was a tackle bust.

Keary, 30, ruptured his ACL in Round 3 of last season which allowed Walker to play 22 games last year.

Keary looked to have made a dream return to the NRL after putting James Tedesco over the opening try but replays showed Connor Watson impeded David Klemmer and it was called back.

“I thought it looked like they hadn’t played much together today. And they’ll get better. They’ll get a lot better,” coach Trent Robinson said.

Plenty of pundits tipped the Roosters to win the premiership this season but they’ll need to improve aplenty between now and September.

The Tricolours have won just three of their past 10 season openers.

“The (Roosters) Round 1 record is getting a little embarrassing,” Andrew Voss said on the Fox League commentary.

“Their Round 1 record is getting a little embarrassing,” Andrew Voss said on the Fox League commentary.

Source; foxsports.com.au