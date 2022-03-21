‘They are in for a long year’: Parker slams Tigers co-captain after ‘terrible’ sin bin

The Tigers were completely outclassed by the Knights, losing 26-4 and Peachey’s time on the sidelines did nothing to help his team.

With eight minutes to go in the first half, the Tigers utility was wrestling with Jake Clifford who was attempting to find his feet and play the ball.

Peachey then slapped the ball from his hands, prompting referee Ben Cummins to give him his marching orders.

“Lara it is frustrating, it is so frustrating for Tigers fans to sit there and watch, this is their captain, Tyrone Peachey is their captain,” Corey Parker said.

“And he comes up with one of the dumbest plays to get his team 10 in the bin, now this is a guy that when you put as captain you want your teammates to follow, you want him to lead, you want him to set an example.”

At halftime the Tigers were down 14-0 and Parker called for Michael Maguire to give his team “a spray”.

“If this is the example that the Wests Tigers captain is setting they are in for an enormously long year, it is awful, awful from what we have seen of the Tigers in the opening 40 minutes and I am sure if they don’t get a spray then they pretty well should,” he said.

“It has been terrible, they are lucky to be in the game.”

The Tigers got a late try in one of the few positive signs of their Round 2 encounter, while Jackson Hastings also had a strong game in defeat.

Source: foxsports.com