‘They’ve compromised’: The first cracks have appeared in Bellamy’s empire... and they could widen

Felise Kaufusi, the Bromwich brothers and Brandon Smith will all depart after the 2022 season, joining the Dolphins and the Roosters respectively.

The Storm have already lost Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane, Josh Addo-Carr, Max King, Brenko Lee, Aaron Pene and Aaron Booth this season but have welcomed Nick Meaney, Xavier Coates, Josh King, William Warbrick and Jayden Nikorima to the club.

Bellamy has never lost in the opening round of an NRL season since his appointment in 2003 but he will have a number of key players missing this year.

Cameron Munster, Chris Lewis and Brandon Smith will all miss Round 1 due to the aforementioned white powder scandal, while Harry Gant is also out with an on-field related suspension.

With the first cracks appearing in the Storm in years, foxsports.com.au breaks down the Storm ahead of a huge season.

A PERFECT RECORD

Since 2003, Craig Bellamy has not lost in the first round of an NRL season whilst leading the Storm.

Every year, speculation arises if he can keep that record and time and time again he proves why he is one of the best coaches of all time.

Cronk believes it is ridiculous to doubt Melbourne come Round 1.

“The Storm’s record under Bellamy in Round 1 is perfect, they have never lost so basically they will throw anyone in, in Round 1, and they will win,” Cronk said.

“It is the way that Craig Bellamy gets his team fighting, he coaches in the now and the next most important thing for him is the next training session.

“I think a lot of coaches sort of look beyond week one, firing at week twelve and humming when it comes to finals but that is what Craig Bellamy’s strength is, he worries about what is happening right now and not tomorrow.

“Obviously some big names are missing but I expect the Melbourne Storm minus those players, they will be there , more than there , they have a history of coming up with very consistent high level performances without their best players.

“Nobody thought they would have gone and equalled an NRL record after losing arguably the best ever NRL player in Cameron Smith, they go on to win 19 straight and set a pointscoring record.

“They just find a way, through hard training and preparation and it doesn’t matter who is there in Round 1, Bellamy has his team cherry ripe for the first game of the year.”

While Cronk is confident the Storm will still be at their devastating best, Queensland great Brent Tate isn’t so convinced.

Tate will back Bellamy any of the day of the week but believes the Storm’s culture — which is usually second to none — has slipped.

“I’d be interested to see how the Storm go this year,” Tate told foxsports.com.au.

“I think for the first time ever, ‘Bellyache’, with his senior and influential players, they’ve compromised a little bit. That’s just from the outside looking in.

“With Munster, Smith getting into a bit of trouble, I just think they’ve compromised just a little bit on what their club is about, so I’m going to be really interested to see how that goes.

“I’ve got all the respect in the world for Bellyache so I still wouldn’t back against them in Round 1 that’s for sure.”

MUNSTER’S MINDSET

Cameron Munster’s off-season was a turbulent one.

The star five-eighth is one of the best players in the competition and has steered the Storm to two premierships (2017 and 2020).

But the 27-year-old’s career took a turn when it was revealed he was involved in the white powder scandal. As a result he entered a Brisbane rehabilitation clinic to work on his issues with gambling and binge drinking.

By all reports, Munster returned to pre-season looking healthier than ever and when he returns to the field in Round 2 there’s no doubt he’ll be looking to repay the Storm for sticking by him.

Cronk believes there’s another level in Munster and to reach it he needs to work on his consistency.

“The guy has the ability to rise to the biggest occasions, but then he has a track record of doing some things that he would like to forget,” Cronk said.

“The challenge for Cameron is not can he play at an elite level, it is can he play consistently, can he make his worst game an eight or a seven-and-a-half out of ten, like Slater or Smith did.

“He can rise up to the grand final or a game three Origin decider, but can he be really good on a Saturday afternoon in Round 3?”

Munster is widely considered one of the most talented players in the competition, but his off-field antics have hampered his performances in the past.

Cronk believes that if Munster is to become an elite player he must prepare like one.

“No one has ever questioned Cameron’s on-field performances but to narrow that gap between his best and his worst comes back to his off-field preparation,” he said.

“By all accounts, in photos and what we hear he has been doing all, but the challenge for him is to not just do it in one pre-season, it is to do it for 25 weeks and throughout.

“It is the moments that people aren’t watching that is the difference between great and elite and if Cameron wants to go to that next level it is the stuff that he does away from the eyes of the people at the Melbourne Storm that is going to determine that.”

SMITH’S DEPARTURE

After declaring he wanted to “win a premiership in a Roosters jersey” many people doubted Smith would be welcomed back to the Storm with open arms.

Bellamy historically doesn’t put up with disruptive antics within his squad, but Cronk — who spent 14 seasons with the supercoach — said “time heals everything.”

He also doesn’t expect any of the criticism Smith copped over that now infamous podcast interview to affect his footy.

“People out there have commented on whether Brandon Smith will fit back in or not, but I am very much certain that time heals everything and Brandon will be humming just like any other Storm player come Round 1,” Cronk explained.

“I don’t see that being an issue at all. Craig Bellamy would have said his words and they would have stayed confidential between him and Brandon but he will be back to his normal self and whatever that combination is with Harry Grant will be devastating at different stages this year.”

Melbourne boast two of the competition’s best rakes in Smith and Grant and Bellamy has interchanged the pair for two seasons.

Injuries to Grant saw Smith shine as the Storm’s No.9 last season but with both fit and firing the expert coach has a big decision on his hands.

“They could hold Harry Grant back and let him be creative in the back-end of the half or start Brandon like the bulldog he is and really ruffle the feathers of the opposition,” Cronk suggested.

PAPENHUYZEN’S CONCUSSION CONCERNS

Star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was one of the in-form players of the competition at the beginning of last season.

Broncos fans will remember the crafty speedster scoring four tries in 11 minutes in Round 4 at the peak of his powers.

A forearm from Dragons enforcer Tyrell Fuimaono struck Papenhuyzen in the head in Round 10 and sidelined him until Round 19 when he was eased back into the side.

Papenhuyzen suffered ongoing concussion symptoms and painful headaches hampered his recovery.

He’s previously spoken about the struggles of coming back from an intangible injury and how having no set date to return to the field was tough during last season.

Cronk expects Papenhuyzen to rediscover his best form — and an uninterrupted pre-season will help him do that.

“There is a few players across the game that have that concussion cloud hanging over there heard, you think of what Boyd Cordner went through last year,” Cronk said.

“Wade Graham, Christian Welch and Papenhuyzen are probably in that same boat.

“It comes down to the individual and how they tackle that obstacle.

“At the end of the day elite athletes and footy players sort of live on the edge most times when they perform anyway because you are always playing on that risk adverse sort of mentality.

“Papenhuyzen arguably was the best player in the competition in the first part of last season, came back towards the back end of the year and claimed that jersey in front of Nicho Hynes.

“I suppose concussion is like coming back from an ACL, it is daunting there is challenges but if you apply yourself with intensity and work ethic and do everything you can to have a good pre-season normally sets you up.”

Coach: Craig Bellamy

Captain: Jesse Bromwich

2021 finish: Minor Premiers

INS: Nick Meaney (Bulldogs), Xavier Coates (Broncos), Josh King (Knights), Jayden Nikorima (Redcliffe Dolphins), Will Warbrick (rugby union), Tyran Wishart (Dragons), Bronson Garlick (Newtown Jets)

OUTS: Nicho Hynes (Sharks), Dale Finucane (Sharks), Aaron Booth (Titans), Max King, Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Brenko Lee (Broncos), Aaron Pene (Warriors), Isaac Lumelume (released), Judda Turahui (Bulldogs), Ryley Jacks, Dan Atkinson, Tyson Smoothy (all unsigned)

Full squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2023), Jesse Bromwich (2022), Kenny Bromwich (2022, PO 2023), Xavier Coates (2023), Thomas Eisenhuth (2022), Harry Grant (2022, MO 2023), Jordan Grant (2023), Jack Howarth (2022), Jahrome Hughes (2023, PO 2024), Dean Ieremia (2022), George Jennings (2022), Cooper Johns (2022), Tui Kamikamica (2022, CO 2023), Felise Kaufusi (2022), Chris Lewis (2022), Trent Loeiro (2023), Nick Meaney (2023), Tepai Moeroa (2022, MO 2023) Cameron Munster (2023), Jayden Nikorima (2022), Justin Olam (2022, CO 2023), Ryan Papenhuyzen (2025), Jonah Pezet (2023), Brandon Smith (2022), Reimis Smith (2022), Will Warbrick (2023), Christian Welch (2025), Tyran Wishart (2023)

Development players: Bronson Garlick (2022), Cole Geyer (2023), Marion Seve (2022)

Best 17:

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. George Jennings

3. Reimis Smith

4. Justin Olam

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Harry Grant

10. Christian Welch

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kenny Bromwich

13. Brandon Smith

14. Nick Meaney

15. Tom Eisenhuth

16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

17. Tepai Moeroa

Predicted finish: 5th

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story