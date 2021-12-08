‘Regret how it happened’: Sorry Smith returns to Storm training after infamous podcast

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to “apologise for how some of the comments have been received” not long after the podcast interview blew up.

And on Tuesday, he told 9 News that he does “regret how it happened.”

After the Storm bowed out of the finals, Smith, along with two of his Storm teammates, Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were caught on video in a room where there was a white substance on the table.

The trio were fined and will miss the opening round of next season.

Then come November 1, Smith was a free agent for the 2023 season and began negotiations to lock in his next contract.

The 25-year-old was easily the most in-demand player given the shortage of quality hookers in the competition.

He toured the facilities of the Cowboys, Titans and Dolphins before meeting with the Roosters. The Storm were hopeful of having one last shot at retaining the Kiwi international after he knocked back their initial offer earlier this year, but it was too late. He was set on joining the Roosters.

While Smith was in Sydney he joined the YKTR podcast and opened up about his experiences with all of the clubs interested in him.

He openly admitted he wants to win a premiership with the Roosters and also spoke about how drinking is a “massive part of the culture” at the Storm — which coach Craig Bellamy and football boss Frank Ponissi hit back at earlier this week.

The star No.9’s comments went viral and he copped a lot of criticism given he still has 12 months to go on his contract with Melbourne.

The Storm released a statement saying the club was “deeply offended” by Smith’s comments and confirmed that 2022 will be his final season.

No official announcement has been made by the Roosters yet but Smith is expected to sign with the glamour club.

Smith dropped into Storm headquarters on Monday to get his mandatory Covid-19 test where he and Bellamy reportedly said hello to each other but quickly moved on.

But there was no where to hide on Tuesday when he made his full return to pre-season training.

Smith was asked if he had spoken to Bellamy yet.

“Yeah mate, gave him a big cuddle. He’s sweet,” he replied.

Smith was then asked if he regretted what happened in the off-season.

He replied: “I just regret how it happened, how it came out.”

Source: foxsports.com