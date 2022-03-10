‘Really hurt’: Storm star bulked up after brutal ‘wake-up call’

Last season the 23-year-old suffered a nasty blow to the head during a tackle with Dragons enforcer Tyrell Fuimaono which sidelined him for an extended period while also suffering other niggling injuries.

When Papenhuyzen is on the field he is a true attacking threat and now he has worked on building his body over the off-season, adding “three to four” kilos to his small frame.

“I was only around 78.5 kilos last season and that was probably too light in the modern game,” Papenhuyzen told Wide World of Sports

“Now I am up to 82 and feel better and more confident for it.

“I spent a lot of time in the gym and changed my diet a little and don’t feel like I have lost any pace.”

Last season the Storm crashed out of the finals at the hands of the eventual premiers, the Panthers.

The club who have been a force to reckon with for almost a decade won the minor premiership but were unable to reach the grand final in 2021.

“I’m not going to lie - it really hurt us missing the grand final,” he said.

“We saved our worst game for the last game of the season and had to live with that all summer.

“It was a bit of a wake-up call for us all and I think we learned from it as a group -you’ve got to be at your best every week and take every game as it comes.

“What we are trying to do is turn a negative into a positive.”

Papenhuyzen has been under an injury cloud since an ankle injury forced him into wearing a moon boot last month.

He has been named at fullback in Round 1 as Craig Bellamy’s side look to continue their unbeaten season opening streak.

