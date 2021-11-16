‘Never say never’: Inside the Bears’ unique expansion push — where nothing is off the table

They are the golden words behind the Bears’ push to become the NRL’s 18th team.

The Bears dropped an expansion bombshell last month when it was revealed the much-loved foundation club had plans for an NRL comeback.

The shock report blew the expansion conversation wide open given the NRL has previously indicated that an 18th team could be added to the competition as early as 2025.

The ripple effect behind the scenes was quite significant too with Classic Sportswear — a sponsor that signed on with the club around 10 weeks ago — selling $40,000 worth of Bears merchandise in the few days following the initial story.

While there were nay-sayers who hit out at the proposal believing a Bears comeback was an idea entirely built on romance alone, those merchandise sales indicate there is in fact an intriguing amount of support from rugby league fans.

It’s no secret that the Bears have been hungry to return to the top grade ever since their relegation in the 90s and then failed merger with Manly in the early 2000s.

And now the club hopes to turn that hunger — that dream — into a reality. Even if it does mean relocating, as chairman Daniel Dickson told Foxsports.com.au “anything is an option” in that regard.

So, what sets the Bears apart? Can the club stand on its own two feet financially? Why will their unique proposal work? Is relocation a deal-breaker? What’s next? Dickson and club legend Billy Moore answer it all.

Source: foxsports.com.au