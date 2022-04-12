‘I would be tempted to go’: Smith’s telling advice to Munster as big $500k call looms

The Dolphins have reportedly drawn up a deal worth more than $1 million a year, with Smith conceding that is a hard offer to turn down.

“If there’s a $500,000 difference, I would be tempted to go,” Smith said on Channel 9’s 100% Footy.

“That’s the simplest way to answer that.

“What we’re hearing is that he will be offered $750,000-$800,000 from the Storm the Melbourne Storm, and we’re hearing $1.2 million tossed out from the Dolphins.

“That’s a fair bit of cash not to take up.”

The Dolphins have kept a keen eye on a number of Melbourne Storm players.

The Bromwich brothers, Jesse and Kenneath, along with Queensland forward Felise Kaufusi are set to join the NRL’s 17th side next season.

Munster will be off contract at the end of the 2023 season, however Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas confirmed that the Storm will ensure the 27-year-old will honour the final year of his contract.

Munster told News Corp last August that he would definitely consider a switch to the Dolphins at some point in his career.

“For sure I will consider it,” Munster said at the time.

“I know Wayne would be very keen to coach a second Brisbane team. He told me in Origin camp (last November) he is keen on a second Brisbane team, so it would be a very competitive side if Wayne was in charge.”

“I think Munster would be a great recruit for the Dolphins,” Tate said on The Fox League podcast.

“I think when you are talking about a $1 million price tag, while he has been in a little bit of trouble of late, since last year he seems to have got his life on track.

“When he is at his best he is a genuine gamebreaker and has an effect on most games that he plays when he is at his best.

“I like the fact the Dolphins are going after him. I think he would be a great marquee signing for them.

“At the end of the day there is a huge attraction if I am an NRL player going to the Dolphins as a start-up club with Wayne as coach.

“You could pretty much go up to the club and be there even post-footy, so I genuinely like it.

“And if it is those figures of one million plus and at his stage of his career where he has won premierships and done everything in the game, I couldn’t see why the attraction of the Dolphins couldn’t be too great for him to go.”

