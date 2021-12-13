‘I’d love to give it a crack’: All Blacks star opens up on potential shock move to NRL

Barrett is one of the best fullbacks in world rugby but has the versatility to cover a number of positions and has played 36 Tests for New Zealand.

The 24-year-old plays Super Rugby for the Wellington Hurricanes but revealed he’s a league fan and is considering having a crack at playing in the NRL.

“To be honest, every off-season or every time I’m sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think, s**t I’d love to go over there and play some league just for a season,” Barrett said on What A Lad podcast.

“And who knows, I might. It crosses my mind a lot.

“I’m not sure what position I’d play, but I’d love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows.”

Barrett is the brother of Beauden and Scott, who both also play for the All Blacks.

Their Test teammate TJ Perenara was courted by the Roosters earlier this year but after serious consideration the halfback decided to recommit to New Zealand Rugby.

Barrett said he’d prefer to play in the halves instead of fullback if he made the switch to league.

“I wouldn’t be able to tie his (Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic’s) shoelaces, but maybe five-eighth. I wouldn’t mind kicking the skin a few times on fourth and fifth tackle, or putting up some floater bombs,” Barrett said.

Source: foxsports.com.au