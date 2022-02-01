‘F***ing Derek’: Andrew Johns cracks it at cheeky fan’s joke

After spotting the NRL Immortal at the local watering hole, rugby league fan Brendon Rawlings decided to crack a joke at the 47-year-old’s expense, filming their exchange for social media platform TikTok.

“Just getting a photo with Anthony Minichiello,” he joked, intentionally calling Johns by the wrong name.

But the former Newcastle Knights captain was not amused at being “mistaken” for ex-Roosters and NSW fullback Minichiello.

Johns turned around and barked: “If you’re going to be a f***ing Derek, I won’t do a photo.”

The clip quickly registered more than 13,000 likes on TikTok, along with hundreds of comments.

Johns, who also works as a Channel 9 commentator, represented the Knights in 249 first-grade games, scoring 2176 points for the club. He was named the eighth Immortal of rugby league in 2012.

Last month, Johns was reportedly treated in a regional hospital after contracting Covid-19 while on holiday.

Reports emerged that Johns was in the Riverina region with his partner and young daughter when he tested positive and was subsequently admitted to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital.

Upon receiving treatment, the 47-year-old was then transported to isolate at a hotel in Wagga Wagga. Johns has since returned to Sydney.

This year, he links up with Adam O’Brien as part of Newcastle’s coaching staff, helping the club’s new halves combination as it looks to make the finals for the third consecutive season.

“Having Andrew join the staff is a significant moment in the history of our club,” Knights chief Philip Gardner said in a statement.

“His Rugby League knowledge is unmatched anywhere in the world and he will be an excellent addition to the team.

“Joey’s return marks the beginning of an incredibly exciting period in our club’s history and we can’t wait to see him get to work.”

Source: foxsports.com.au