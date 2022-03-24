‘Finally taken some ownership’: Latrell tipped to star in grudge match of the year

Rothfield has been a vocal critic of Mitchell’s aggressive approach, which many experts believe cost Souths the 2021 premiership, but he believes the Rabbitohs No.1 has matured.

“He will be fine,” Rothfield said.

“I really like the interviews he did last week, particularly the one with Jess Yates.

“I think that he has finally taken some ownership. I just like his attitude and when he is in that headspace... I think he played strong down in Melbourne, particularly in the last 20 minutes.

“I think as much as he has been off the rails, I think he realises the importance of this game when they are 0-2.

“I think we will see Latrell at his best and I hope we do because Souths desperately need it.”

Manu revealed to the Daily Telegraph that he helld no grudges towards his former premiership winning teammate on the eve of their latest clash as opponents.

“I don’t know what happened in that game,” Manu told The Daily Telegraph.

“He just got it wrong. It wasn’t personal. I am close to his family.

Our families know and respect each other. It wasn’t personal. He just wanted to smash me. Which is sweet.”

Manu revealed the pair’s rivalry goes back to their days in the Roosters’ juniors when they were both forging rugby league careers as teammates.

“That’s what we were always trying to do at training,” Manu said.

“He tried to bash me and I tried to bash him.

“When we trained against each other we were edge on edge and always wanted to win. Some sessions there were big shots. I’d get him and he would get me.

“When it was Aussie against New Zealand, I wanted to beat him. He isn’t in the centres anymore so we can’t have that battle.

“The external noise and the build-up will be big. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve always enjoyed playing Souths.”

The Roosters are the favourites, but former Blues Origin coach Laurie Daley is tipping a close contest fuelled by the rivalry between the clubs, particularly in light of how their last clash ended.

“I like the Roosters, but I think this will be a tight game,” Daley said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“If anyone is going to bring the best out of South Sydney, I think it will be the Roosters with that rivalry there.

“I have seen a few of the Souths boys speak about the rivalry and how intense it is.

“Both teams are trying to talk it down a touch about what happened last year, but there is no doubt there will be a little bit of extra feeling in the contest.”

Daley believes Mitchell and Manu won’t necessarily seek each other out, but given their importance to their sides, both players will be heavily marked on Friday night.

He also rubbished suggestions Mitchell’s hit on Manu last season was intentional.

“When Latrell gets the ball they will be trying to attack him with numbers,” Daley said.

Source: foxsports.com.au