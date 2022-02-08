‘Didn’t care how I played’: Dragons star’s honest admission as NRL future revealed

It was not that Bird didn’t care about the team or his performance, but after two ACL injuries, a shoulder injury and a sternum injury during his time at the Broncos, he simply just wanted to stay on the field in 2021.

The now 26-year-old’s big money Broncos deal came to an end in 2020 after just 17 games in three seasons for the club due to a horror run of luck with injuries, with Brisbane chipping in a fair chunk for him to play for the Dragons last season.

However Bird repaid the Dragons’ faith by scoring four tries in 22 games in his first season back at his junior club and he excelled in the second row after shifting from the centres to the forwards.

Speaking with Channel 9’s Danny Weidler, Bird revealed his main aim was to spend as much time on the rugby league field as possible last year and let the rest take care of itself.

“Last year, I was just trying to get a full season under my belt,” Bird said on Channel 9 News.

“I didn’t really care how I played – if I played shit or whatever, I just wanted to make sure I got a full season.

“You know what injuries do to you – they make you lose confidence in your body and the game you usually play.

“Coming off two ACLs, a shoulder and sternum, it took a lot of confidence away from my game and me as a person.”

Bird admits to some dark times as he heard the whispers that he may never return to his best as a rugby league player.

“It was kind of hard to get back, but I feel like I’m getting there. It’s been a pretty tough road,” Bird said.

“People count you out…coming back, I’m not trying to prove them wrong, but you know your self-worth.

“I know I am bigger than what they think I am and I know what I can do on a footy field.”

Bird’s two-year deal with the Dragons expires at the end of the 2022 season and he revealed he wants to get a deal to stay with the club long-term sorted before the season kicks off.

However with that timeline looking unlikely as the season approaches, Bird revealed he hasn’t spoken to other clubs and just wants to repay the Dragons for helping him resurrect his career.

“I want to try and get my contract sorted before Round 1,” Bird said.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen, it’s just around the corner.

“100 per-cent I want to stay, I’ve let them know I want to be there.

“We just have to come up with a deal – I haven’t spoke to any other club.”

Bird has scored 23 tries and 104 points in 105 games for the Sharks, Broncos and Dragons since his debut in 2015, while he played five Origins for the Blues and won a premiership with Cronulla in 2016.

