‘Can’t keep rolling the dice’: Madge, Ennis fume over ‘very, very dangerous’ tackle

The Storm survived an almighty scare to emerge as 26-16 victors at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, coming back to win after the Tigers led 10-4 at the interval.

However, Melbourne emerged with a serious casualty ward from the contest with three major injuries to a star trio, including a confirmed ruptured Achilles to Christian Welch. Tigers forward Luciano Leilua can also count himself a very lucky man not to have shared a similar injury fate when he was on the wrong end of a dangerous tackle from the Storm’s Trent Loiero.

With just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Leilua received the ball on the halfway line before gaining some valuable metres as Melbourne’s Kenny Bromwich and Josh King wrapped him up.

It seemed a straightforward tackle, until Loiero came charging from the back and went straight for Leilua’s legs in an old-school cannonball tackle.

The Tigers man screamed out in agony and got to his feet gingerly before the referee awarded a penalty.

Leilua received immediate treatment from the Tigers trainers as the FOX League commentary team were left scathing at the dangerous tackle.

“We need to get those sorts of tackles out of the game,” Michael Ennis said.

“They’re just really, really ugly and it’s going to do someone real damage shortly.

“We just can’t keep rolling the dice.

“We can’t keep waiting until someone does an ACL to then outlaw it.”

Tigers coach Michael Maguire slammed the act as he hoped the NRL would do the right thing when it came to potentially outlawing the tackle.

“It’s definitely something that we never, ever practice,” Maguire said.

“But it’s something that the game needs to watch.

“It’s pretty dangerous. It’s a bad tackle if it’s done on someone.

“You can see that Luciano was hobbling around for a fair while.

“I’ll let the game sort that out. But I’m sure they’ll deal with that.

“It definitely got him. Let’s see where it goes.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy believed his player was acting within the laws of the game when he made that tackle.

“I didn’t see it closely,” Bellamy said.

“But I thought he was still moving.

“I know if they’re standing up and they’re not moving, you can’t go in and do that.

“But I thought he was still moving.

“I might be wrong, I might be proven wrong there … I’d like to think he hasn’t done that.”

Source: foxsports.com.au