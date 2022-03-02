‘Among the competition’s best’: Warriors poach gun utility — NRL Transfer Centre

The 27-year-old signed a one-year extension with his current club in November last year but will depart for the New Zealand side next season.

“He has proven himself among the competition’s best and most consistent players over the last two seasons, a player very much on top of his game,” Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges said.

“He’s a high-quality centre who can also play in the halves, at fullback and fill a role in the middle if required. Dylan’s going to bring so much to our side from next season.”

Walker has played 101 games for the Sea Eagles since joining in 2016 and previously made 62 appearances for the Rabbitohs, the club he debuted for in 2013.

The utility won a premiership with South Sydney in 2014 and has represented the Kangaroos, New South Wales and has played for the Maori All Stars in the last three feature games.

“Signing Dylan is a terrific boost for us as we build and improve our roster for next season and beyond,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“Along with our other major signings for 2023 and on, he will lend experience as well as adding hugely to our depth.”

Walker completes a trio of signings for the team across the Tasman, having already locked up Eels enforcer Marata Niukore and Sharks young gun Luke Metcalf.

