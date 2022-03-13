‘That was just stupid’: Hunt left fuming after Dragons rookie’s all-time brain fade

If looks could kill, Ben Hunt would have left Sloan in a heap on the field after the fullback decided to try allow a Dallin Watene-Zelezniak grubber run into touch.

It appeared to be a safe play, before the ball took an ugly bounce, cutting inside past Sloan and Hunt as Zelezniak dotted the ball down.

“Tyrell Sloan didn’t want to give away another repeat set, didn’t want to touch the ball,” Greg Alexander explained in commentary. “Nothing on, Cody Ramsay had to pull out of it and then gets an awful bounce back in for Sloan. Great for Watene-Zelezniak and out of nothing the Warriors come up with their first try.”

“...That’s the decision that fullbacks have to make — do I play at the ball or do I leave it? He wasn’t to know that the ball was going to bounce off the point and go back in field.

“It was almost over the line, there was nothing on and Watene-Zelezniak’s done a great job because he had players in front of him but has somehow managed to conjure up that but still you’ve got to be able to take advantage of it and the Warriors 12-4.”

It seemed as though Sloan’s mistake would prove costly as the Warriors surged ahead early in the second half, before the Dragons turned it on late to win 28-16.

“That was just stupid from me,” Sloan admitted post-game.

“I’m still learning and just have to hit that ball dead. I'll fix it through the week and hopefully get picked next week.”

