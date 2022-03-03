‘A chance to win the wooden spoon’: Legend’s grim Cowboys prediction for 2022

The Cowboys haven’t been able to climb out of the bottom four since 2017 and according to former Maroons players Scott Sattler and Gary Belcher they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“I think that’ll be a big key for the Cowboys, I don’t think they’ll change much, I think they’re a chance to win the wooden spoon.” Sattler said on Sportsday NSW.

“I think they’re at least bottom two.”

Belcher mentioned the club’s lack of leadership and strength as a contributing factor.

“I just don’t know if they’ve got enough leadership or strength around that club,” he said.

“It could come down to Taumalolo,” Sattler added.

“We keep hearing reports where he and coach Toddy Payten aren’t on the best of terms.

“It’s not that they show ignorance to each other, they just don’t have an open relationship and feel comfortable in each other’s presence.”

Even with the inclusion of halfback Chad Townsend to Townsville they believe the signing is balanced out by Francis Molo’s departure to the Dragons.

“One I really think they’ve lost who I think could come into his career best form is Francis Molo who’s gone to the Dragons,” Sattler said.

“He’s a really good front-rower, he’s probably the main one that they’ve lost.

“In terms of what they’ve gained, Chad Townsend will be really good as an extension of the coach on the field.”

The Cowboys will kick off their 2022 campaign in Round 1 against the Bulldogs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Source: foxsports.com.au