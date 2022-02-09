‘A bit cautious at the moment’: Raiders forward the only unvaccinated All Star

The star claims he has avoided getting the jab because of “reactions to past vaccinations”, claiming he was “a but cautious at the moment”.

The 27-year-old has not received a federal government exception which would allow him to delay being vaccinated for up to four months after he contracts Covid-19.

Tapine told the Sydney Morning Herald he had come under fire for his views, but would not be forced into something he wasn’t comfortable doing.

“It’s a personal preference, I’ve had reactions to past vaccinations, and I’m a bit cautious at the moment,” Tapine said.

“That’s my stance. I’m not anti-anything. If you know me, with anything in my life I’ll look into everything first and make sure I’m 100 per cent about it before I make a decision. I didn’t feel like it [previous vaccinations] helped me. I’m on the fence at the moment.

“You get direct messages [on social media], people get up you, but you have to try and ignore it. People need to know other people have personal lives and there is stuff they don’t know about. You take it all in your stride.”

Taumalolo and Nelson Asofa-Solomona are two other players who are yet to receive an exemption, as well as Tapine, and until they do they are unable to play in Queensland or Victoria.

Tapine will likely miss the Raiders Round 2 game against the Cowboys in Townsville as well as a Round 8 clash in Redcliffe against the Warriors.

The Canberra forward explained that his Maori teammates had no issues with his vaccination status while adhering to strict Covid protocols in their Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

“I’ll see what goes on and look at all the regulations,” Tapine said.

“At the end of the day, my wife [Kirsten] and I will sit down and make a decision about what I want to do.

“I’ve had Covid already. I think that has natural immunity. I’m not scared of getting it, but I know it affects people that might have bad health, so I have to be careful of that. Sometimes people get scared of people who are unvaccinated, so I have to be aware of that as well.”

Tapine is set to lead the Maori All Stars side with Kodi Nikorima on Saturday night against the Indigenous All Stars.

