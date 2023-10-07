Vanuatu elects its third prime minister in a month, with Sato Kilman ousted for former PM Charlot Salwai

The extraordinary turn of events means Vanuatu has had three prime ministers in the space of a month, with Mr Kilman having won the job following another no-confidence motion against the then-leader Ishmael Kalsakau.

Members of the parliament voted to elect Mr Salwai after Mr Kilman's government abandoned Friday's sitting in parliament in protest.

Mr Kilman lost the support of the majority after what one prominent Vanuatu MP labelled his pursuit of "vindictive motions" and his decision to miss the United Nations General Assembly.

Key points:

Former leader and convicted perjurer Charlot Salwai was sworn in as Vanuatu's prime minister on Friday

Sato Kilman was ousted in a vote of no-confidence motion after his government boycotted the vote

Vanuatu has had three prime ministers in the space of one month

Mr Salwai took the oath of allegiance and said the country was facing many challenges, including its recovery from twin cyclones earlier this year and the latest "political instability".

Speaking to the ABC after his election, he said he would need to "discuss" his nation's security pact with Australia with his new government — a pact Mr Kilman said he would "review".

"It's up to the parliament to decide," he said. "It's not going to be myself, it's going to be a collective decision."

He also talked about issues surrounding the national airline, Air Vanuatu, which recently left hundreds of tourists stranded when its plane broke down.

He said the country needed a stable government and he said he understood the frustrations of the people of Vanuatu.

Mr Salwai led Vanuatu from 2016 but lost office after the 2020 general election.

In 2021, Mr Salwai was found guilty of perjury and handed a suspended jail sentence for misleading the Supreme Court about a decision to create parliamentary secretary positions when in government in 2016.

Outside parliament on Friday, there was a tight security presence, with the parliamentary compound closed to the public.

The ABC observed the prime minister's car being returned to the parliament building to pick up the new leader.

Members of Vanuatu's Chinese embassy were also in attendance to congratulate the new leader.

Click here to read full article

Story by ABC News